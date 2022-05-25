Share with us: Leave a voicemail with your thoughts on the recent mass shooting tragedies

The recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, have left many with an all-too-familiar feeling of helplessness, anger, and despair as the nation confronts yet another demonstration of senseless mass death.

How has the news affected you and your family? The Boston Globe has set up a voice mailbox where you can call and describe how you felt when you heard the news, offer thoughts on how to talk to children and loved ones about the tragedies, or just vent your rage. We will listen to the responses and use selected voicemail recordings in an online presentation.