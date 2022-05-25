Should Massachusetts ban Native American school mascots?

Tami Gouveia Steph Stevens

As parents, lawmakers, and educators, it is our responsibility to ensure that every child learns in safe, inclusive, and supportive school environments. Schools must allow all students to bring their full authentic selves, and offer them opportunities to explore different cultures, hear diverse perspectives, and have their assumptions challenged.

Mascots and logos that reduce entire communities to a single stereotype hinder these goals by teaching one-sided narratives and isolating students who are falsely represented. That is why I support the Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda and co-filed legislation with Representative Nika Elugardo and Senator Joanne Cumerford to prohibit the use of Native American mascots in Massachusetts public schools.

For decades, many Indigenous leaders have cited the negative psychosocial effects that Native American mascots have on students. Derogatory images and nicknames reinforce harmful stereotypes that demean and ignore contemporary Native American people. Research has shown that for Native students, these racial stereotypes create a dehumanizing environment that can affect their self-image, dignity, and well-being. Our schools should be places where our young people thrive, not feel shame.

Moreover, Native American mascots perpetuate false representations of Indigenous cultures. For too long, we have failed to tell the truth about our colonial origins. We have preserved a system of power in this country based in violence, enslavement, and marginalization that erases the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples. We must combat this hate by providing an education rooted in truth and a learning environment that promotes inclusivity and respect. Native mascots undermine our students’ ability to learn compassion and reject prejudice.

Indigenous peoples are exhausted by having to retell their suffering. We must listen to the many tribal leaders, public health experts, educators, and students who have called for the retirement of Native American mascots in Massachusetts schools. This and the entire Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda offers us an opportunity to create a new legacy that recognizes the worth and dignity of every student.

As a mother, social worker, and doctor of public health, I believe we must protect the right of Native American students to learn without feeling misrepresented by imagery plastered on school walls and team jerseys. The Legislature should pass this bill to ensure that our schools do not promote archaic and harmful stereotypes.

NO

Corinne Riley

Member, Saugus Board of Selectmen

As a local official whose town logo depicts a sachem, I oppose the pending bills banning schools from using mascots associated with Native Americans. The legislation would be a way of removing Native Americans from our local history, with the apparent justification that all references to Native Americans are harmful or intended to mock cultural stereotypes. Historical significance of a culture varies widely by town, so policies on symbols should be left to each community to determine.

The “Sachem” goes back at least 85 years in Saugus and is more than a mascot. It’s an homage, where the Sachem symbol appears not just on team uniforms, but also our town seal and street signs. It is more than a symbol; imagery with historical, positive descriptions of Montowampate, a Sachem, or chief, of the area comprising present-day Saugus and seven neighboring communities 400 years ago, is displayed prominently inside the front door of our new state-of-the-art Middle High School.

Some have called the Sachem symbol racist. Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities.” On the contrary, the Sachem is not celebrated in Saugus because of his race, but rather for his strength, friendliness, and determination. Others have called use of the Sachem symbol a cultural appropriation by a town having few Native Americans. In my mind, it’s a cultural appreciation for the leader of the people who came here before us and helped create the place we call home.

Like everything, Saugus’ use of the Sachem symbol has been imperfect, with the Sachem sometimes depicted as a cartoon, and wearing an historically inaccurate headdress, and with inconsistent images. I’d welcome discussion regarding a consistent, accurate, and respectful Sachem image.

These bills would be a step towards removing Native Americans from the culture of Saugus and many other Massachusetts communities. There is no place for imagery or references that disrespect any culture, but to drop mention of a culture so prominent in Massachusetts history may be even worse.

Instead, let’s discuss how we might improve our town and team symbols with accurate and respectful references. While there is room for Saugus to improve, the homage from Saugus is genuine, and the Sachem should be preserved.

