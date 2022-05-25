Two boys injured in BB gun attack near Somerville High School, police say

Two boys were shot with a BB gun near Somerville High School this week, and police are looking for three other juveniles who fled the scene, police said Wednesday.

The two victims had visible welts from the BB gun pellets and were treated by EMS personnel at the scene of the shooting on Monday, police said in a statement.

Police responded to a report of a fight at 101 Highland Ave. near Somerville High School. The two boys were on the sidewalk after school dismissal and were then approached by a group of three other juveniles, police said.