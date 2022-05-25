Two boys injured in BB gun attack near Somerville High School, police say

Two boys were shot with a BB gun near Somerville High School this week, and police are looking for three other juveniles who fled the scene, police said Wednesday.
The two victims had visible welts from the BB gun pellets and were treated by EMS personnel at the scene of the shooting on Monday, police said in a statement.
Police responded to a report of a fight at 101 Highland Ave. near Somerville High School. The two boys were on the sidewalk after school dismissal and were then approached by a group of three other juveniles, police said.
The attack was unprovoked, police said.
One of the suspects pulled out a BB gun and began shooting at the two boys on the sidewalk, the statement said. A second suspect assaulted one of the victims with a metal-studded dirt bike glove.
The three suspects fled the scene before police arrived, the statement said.
One pistol-style BB gun and the dirt bike glove were recovered, police said.
“BB guns can be very dangerous and can cause serious permanent injury,” said Somerville police Chief Charles Femino in the statement. “If anyone is in possession of a BB Gun and wishes to dispose of it safely, you may turn it into the police department anonymously with no questions asked or fear of repercussions.”
The incident is under investigation.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.