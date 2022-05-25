Volunteers plant over 37,000 US flags in Boston Common to remember war dead on Memorial Day weekend

“This event came about in 2010 as a way to sort of reclaim Memorial Day and remind people what Memorial Day is all about,” said Steve Kerrigan, a founding board member of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund , which organized the event and provides support to Mass. families of military service personnel that died after 9/11. “And that is about honoring the sacrifice of so many Americans who paid the highest price for our freedom.”

Over 37,000 American flags were planted Wednesday on the Boston Common to honor every fallen military service member from Massachusetts, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

Andrea Ramsay from Boston removed any flags that were tattered or torn. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Amid sunny weather and a cool breeze on Wednesday afternoon, volunteers were placing flags into the ground along the hill at the 13th annual flag garden. In total, 37,360 flags were planted on Wednesday, and the remaining 388 will be planted at a ceremony Thursday to commemorate those lost in the wars since 9/11, officials said in a statement.

For Peter Cavieux, a former sergeant in the Army, planting the flags helped remember those lost in Vietnam, where he served from 1969 to 1970.

“For the guys we lost in Vietnam, whether they were from Massachusetts or not, I feel I‘m paying their debt and just trying to help remember them,” said Cavieux, 72, of Boston.

He could feel the presence of a couple guys that he knew back in Vietnam looking over his shoulder as he planted the flags, he said.

Stephanie Orsini, 52, of South Boston, was planting flags in honor of her husband, Joseph Fandrey, a Marine Corps lieutenant who died in a mid-air helicopter crash on May 10, 1996, in North Carolina, she said.

Being at the flag garden, made her “feel proud to be an American,” she said.

Uta Uchida, 5, of Cambridge, holds flags to be planted. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Christine Joseph, 56, of Lynn, served in Giessen, Germany from 1984 to 1986 and came out to volunteer with John Hancock, where she works. She brought her 22-year-old son, Tyrese Joseph, along with her.

“I feel I need to be here,” she said. “Going into the army, even though that wasn’t the reason I went in, but once I went in, I realized how important it is to take a chance and serve your country.”

Mollie Wheeler, a nurse at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, came to volunteer with two veterans who are part of a program at the center.

For Wayde Ski, one veteran that came with Wheeler, volunteering showed him there was still good in the world.

“Especially on an occasion where we have, you know, unfortunately shootings and bad stuff like that, it’s good to come out here and have a reminder that we still stand together for something, for a cause,” said Ski, 34, of South Boston, who served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006 to 2016. “It’s good to see a lot of people being patriotic. ... America’s got our problems, but we’re all family.”

As Wheeler, 36, of Barre, looked out at all the flags from the top of the hill, she described, she became emotional.

“This is more than just putting a flag in the ground ... these flags are more than just a flag. This is absolutely standing for one person,” she said.

Meredith Sullivan (left) and Joanne Cipriano both workers at Arbella Insurance plant flags. This is the 13th annual Memorial Day flag garden. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.