What R.I. can learn from other states that have legalized cannabis

With the sale of cannabis scheduled to begin Dec. 1, I asked leaders in three other states that have already legalized it what Rhode Island can learn from them. Here are their thoughts.

Rhode Island will become the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis later today when Governor Dan McKee signs a bill into law that was approved Tuesday by the House and Senate.

Also former New York director of cannabis programs and former implementation director of the Rhode Island Office of Cannabis Regulation

New York had the benefit of learning many lessons from other states that legalized cannabis for adult use before us. These lessons resulted in the establishment of an efficient consolidated regulatory agency with oversight over all cannabis products -- be they for medical use, adult use, or derived from hemp.

One of the aspects of the New York law that was central to ensuring social and economic equity was the creation of a two-tiered, market structure with strict divestiture requirements between the product manufacturing and retail tiers. This two-tiered system, combined with limitations on the total number of retail licenses an operator can hold and limitations on the size and scale of home delivery licensees, worked to ensure no individual licensee or class of licensees could dominate or manipulate the market through widespread consolidation.

One of the things I wished I had better understood when fine tuning these policies was the true role and impact of unregulated, non-plant touching ancillary business-to-business and business-to-consumer service providers. While cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers have no option to scale due to the prohibition on interstate commerce, these companies have built services that are essential to the industry’s supply chain and how licensees interact with consumers and each other, and replicated these services at scale across nearly every legalized jurisdiction.

I wish I had better understood these stakeholders and their contributions to modern cannabis markets when crafting and negotiating the the New York law so that the state could take measures to safeguard against their potential manipulation of how licensees access and participate in the market, but also partner with them to provide small and social and economic equity participants with access to their platforms.

Rick Garza, director, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board

When Washington and Colorado embarked on this bold experiment, the future of our efforts was, at best, uncertain. Looking back, there are things that stand out that led to our success.

Governor Jay Inslee’s support of our efforts to set up the program was instrumental to our success within state government. That support led to partnerships with other state agencies, including those overseeing agriculture, health, and banking.

We also learned that minds don’t change overnight. Enforcement officers had to learn to accept an industry they were trained to oppose. And, even after 10 years, cannabis is still is not broadly socially accepted. Washington’s foundation has helped regulators evolve with the industry.

Sarah Kim, chairwoman, Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission

As our Commission approaches its fifth anniversary, legalizing states can learn much from our experience. A safe, effective industry depends on implementing all elements of a regulated marketplace prior to retailers opening, including testing and seed-to-sale tracking, as well as an educational campaign to inform the public – especially youth – about making responsible choices.

Massachusetts’ nation-leading social equity program also was born out of the country’s first equity mandate. We are proud to work with our legislature toward additional reforms that will increase inclusivity, including the creation of a social equity fund and updates to the local approval process.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.