Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas officials’ news conference about elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year's election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O'Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”