What we know about the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

The names of those slain by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday - including at least 19 children and two teachers - were only beginning to emerge in the hours afterward, as the grief-stricken community of 16,000 about 80 miles west of San Antonio tried to process what happened. Just days before summer vacation, an 18-year-old opened fire in a classroom, unleashing carnage not seen at a U.S. school in nearly a decade.

A veteran educator whose dedication to a student with Down syndrome left a lasting impression. A jubilant 10-year-old whose dancing and joking lit up his family’s home. A fourth grader who had just made the honor roll.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of the attack.

1. Eva Mireles, 44

Mireles, an educator for 17 years, taught fourth graders at Robb Elementary School, according to her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, who confirmed her niece was among those slain. Delgado said her nephew, Ruben Ruiz, was a police officer with the Uvalde school district and was married to Mireles. The couple's daughter recently graduated from college, Delgado said.

Delgado said Mireles was cheerful and active, and recalled a time she got up before sunrise with other relatives for a hike during a family gathering. "She did all she could to live a long life, and here it was cut short," Delgado said in a phone interview early Wednesday.

Audrey Garcia said she will never forget the attention Mireles paid to her daughter Gabby, now 23, when she was in third grade.

"My daughter has Down syndrome, and she was one of the first students at that time to be included in a regular classroom," said Garcia, who now lives in San Antonio. "Ms. Mireles always went above and beyond. She never saw Gabby as having less potential than any of the other students."

On Tuesday, Garcia posted a photo on Twitter of her daughter and Mireles that she said demonstrated the teacher's dedication. Garcia said she last heard from Mireles about two years ago, after a local television station did a story on her daughter's graduation from high school and her new jewelry business. Mireles would often reach out around Christmas, Garcia said, because Gabby had given her an ornament as a gift.

"She would say that she always thought about Gabby when she put up her Christmas tree," Garcia said. "After all those years, she still cared about Gabby as a student. I just want everyone to know what kind of person she was and what kind of educator she was. I don't want her to be forgotten." - Moriah Balingit and Beth Reinhard

2. Xavier Lopez, 10

The Lopez household was teeming with children's laughter and music - and its source, more often than not, was 10-year-old Xavier cracking a joke or dancing cumbia.

But the giggles and grooving sounds that once filled the air were replaced Tuesday by the pain of a life cut short, Xavier's family said. The fourth grader at Robb Elementary School was among those slain during Tuesday's shooting rampage, his mother, Felicha Martinez, told The Washington Post.

"He was funny, never serious and his smile," Martinez said, her voice breaking. "That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up."

Xavier "was so full of life," she said, and a bright light for the family. Never one to shy away from the camera, he would sway his hips, wave his arms and energetically dance in the house with his brothers - moments of glee that Martinez readily captured on her TikTok account.

In school, Xavier had a penchant for sports - favoring soccer and baseball - but also a great interest in art, his favorite subject, Martinez said.

"He loved any activity in which he could be creative and especially get to draw," Martinez said.

Just a few days shy of completing his last year of elementary school, Xavier was counting the days until he would officially move up the academic ladder into Flores Middle School in Uvalde. "He really couldn't wait to go to middle school," his mother said.

His dreams seemed so close on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School's honor roll ceremony. Martinez was there to cheer him on as Xavier's name was called to receive his certificate.

Mere hours before the tragedy, Martinez snapped a photo of Xavier. She told him she was proud and that she loved him, before hugging him goodbye. She said she did not imagine that would be the last moment she would share with her "mama's boy." - María Luisa Paúl

3. Jose Flores, 10

Jose, 10, was a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School who loved to play baseball, according to his uncle Christopher Salazar, who confirmed his nephew's death.

"He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents . . . and loved to laugh and have fun," Salazar said.

He said his nephew, who had two brothers and a sister, "loved going to school." On Tuesday, hours before the shooting, Jose had received an award for making the honor roll.

"He was very smart," Salazar said. "He wasn't a kid who would look for trouble." - Karina Elwood

The Washington Post’s Alice Crites, Jennifer Jenkins, Meryl Kornfield, Marissa Lang, Lauren Lumpkin, Monika Mathur, Razzan Nakhlawi and Perry Stein contributed to this report.