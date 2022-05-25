State’s higher-ed system needs more than an internship boost

Re “Massachusetts students need employers to provide internships” (Opinion, May 19): Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Education Secretary James Peyser got one thing right in their May 19 op-ed: Today’s college students carry debt that previous generations never knew.
In Massachusetts, tuition and student debt continue to rise while state education budgets fall. Since 2001, when my youngest was born, Massachusetts has seen a 32 percent drop in higher-education funding.
Polito and Peyser’s solution? Have STEM companies hire more interns.
I’m not opposed to internships. My kids have benefited from them, albeit in arts fields. But a state higher education system described in a recent report as “underfunded, unaffordable, and unfair,” in no small part due to the Baker administration’s fiscal conservatism, requires much more.
Happily, opportunities lie ahead. Next year, a Democratic woman will almost certainly lead the Commonwealth. I hope that person will be Sonia Chang-Díaz, a strong advocate for education equity with a plan for debt-free public college. Even more important, the Fair Share Amendment offers a way to ease financial burdens on low- and middle-income families by asking the wealthy to pay more.
Prioritizing public education, not providing internships in the private sector, is what Massachusetts students need and deserve.
Mary Battenfeld
Jamaica Plain
The writer is a parent of students at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Salem State University.