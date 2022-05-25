State’s higher-ed system needs more than an internship boost

Re “Massachusetts students need employers to provide internships” (Opinion, May 19): Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Education Secretary James Peyser got one thing right in their May 19 op-ed: Today’s college students carry debt that previous generations never knew.

In Massachusetts, tuition and student debt continue to rise while state education budgets fall. Since 2001, when my youngest was born, Massachusetts has seen a 32 percent drop in higher-education funding.

Polito and Peyser’s solution? Have STEM companies hire more interns.