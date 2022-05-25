Ailing Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton, RHP Jonathan Loáisiga on disabled list

New York also put struggling reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 23, with right shoulder inflammation — the latest blow to a depleted bullpen that had shined most of the season.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right calf Wednesday as the ailing Yankees made a flurry of roster moves less than an hour before their series finale against Baltimore.

Left fielder Joey Gallo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and was in the starting lineup at designated hitter.

The 32-year-old Stanton left Tuesday night’s 7-6, 11-inning win over the Orioles in the seventh and had an MRI on Wednesday. He is hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs for the Yankees, who began the night with the best record in the majors at 30-13.

Stanton played in 139 games last year, his highest total since 2018, and batted .273 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs. He was out from May 17-28 with a left quadriceps strain.

New York acquired Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP with Miami, from the Marlins before the 2018 season and he hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs during his first season in pinstripes.

He was sidelined from April 1 to June 18 in 2019 with a left biceps strain, then from June 26 until Sept. 19 with a sprained right knee. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was sidelined from Aug. 9 until Sept. 15 with a strained left hamstring.

Since 2011, Stanton has been on the injured list in all but the 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons. A four-time All-Star with the Marlins, he has a .269 career batting average with 358 homers and 928 RBIs.

New York also recalled lefthander JP Sears and righthander David McKay from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reserve catcher Rob Brantly was designated for assignment.

Candelario rallies Tigers in 10th

Jeimer Candelario hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier, and the Detroit Tigers dodged another sweep in Minnesota by coming back to beat the host Twins, 4-2. Candelario knocked a first-pitch fastball from Trevor Megill (0-1) into the grass berm behind center field, just beyond the reach of Gilberto Celestino’s glove to drive in the automatic runner and give the Tigers their first lead of the series. The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Michael Fulmer struck out Carlos Correa before yielding to Andrew Chafin, who struck out Max Kepler and retired Gary Sánchez on a foul pop for his first save this season. Castro hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, after going deep only nine times in his first 799 major league at-bats. His first homer off Twins starter Dylan Bundy stopped a 16-inning scoreless streak for the Tigers, who have only 25 homers in 43 games for the fewest in baseball. Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer for the Twins in the fourth inning to spoil an otherwise-stellar fill-in start by Rony García that was pieced together by his fellow relievers. García finished the fourth, with three hits and two walks allowed. He had five strikeouts.

Suwinski swings away for Pirates

Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer in the seventh to break open the game as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the visiting Colorado Rockies, 10-5. Suwinski, a 23-year-old outfielder who is a month removed from his call-up to the majors from Double-A, fueled Pittsburgh’s 10th comeback victory of the season by sending a pitch from Carlos Estévez into the first row of the right-field stands with two outs in the sixth to erase a three-run deficit. The drive increased Suwinski’s home run total to five, tops among National League rookies. Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Justin Lawrence (1-1) and VanMeter followed two batters later with his third home run of the year to give the Pirates some breathing room as they won their second straight. Dylan Peters (4-2) retired the last two batters in the seventh for the victory.

Rockies place Bryant (back) on IL

Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant’s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness. Bryant sat out Tuesday’s extra-inning victory over the Pirates and with symptoms lingering, put him on the IL. Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April. Bryant is hitting .270 with no home runs and four RBIs in 17 games this season for Colorado . . . The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list, bumping the surging rookie from his upcoming turn. Ryan was scheduled to pitch on Thursday against Kansas City. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Ryan was “doing OK.” The 25-year-old righthander, who made five starts last season after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay, is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts this year. The Twins recalled lefthander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul to take Ryan’s spot in the rotation.

Pitching duo lose in arbitration

The Miami Marlins defeated Pablo López in salary arbitration and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Adrian Houser in a pair of cases involving righthander pitchers, giving teams a 5-2 lead over players in decisions with 11 cases remaining. López will receive $2.45 million rather than the $3 million he requested, according to the decision by Allen Ponak, Scott Buchheit and Brian Keller, who heard the case Friday. Houser will get $2.425 million instead of the $3 million he asked for. Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog heard the case on May 4. The decisions had been withheld pending the case of injured Baltimore pitcher John Means, who avoided arbitration when he agreed last weekend to a two-year contract worth $5.925 million. In previous arbitration decisions, Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won and Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) and St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million) also lost.

