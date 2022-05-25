For Bishop Feehan girls’ coach Mike Vitelli, lacrosse is a family affair

Mike Vitelli is the girls’ varsity coach at Bishop Feehan, Brenna is a freshman on the Shamrocks, and Brady is a junior on the boys’ team. Brenna and Brady often banter about who had the better stats that day and give each other playful jabs when they finish on top. Brady generally has the advantage as an upperclassman, but Brenna edged him out, 7-6, a few weeks ago and made sure to let him know.

When conversations at the Vitelli dinner table briefly drift away from lacrosse, it typically doesn’t take long before one family member inevitably steers the dialogue back to their favorite topic.

All three have helped the Shamrocks excel this spring. Mike, hired as varsity coach four years ago, has helped the girls increase their win total each season, from 11 to 13 and now 14 and counting. Brenna has stepped in seamlessly as a freshman attack and has the fourth-most assists on a 14-2 team that has established itself as a Division 1 contender. Brady is one of the top players in the Catholic Central for the 11-6 Shamrocks.

The seasoned coach — who tentatively plans to retire after 30 years when Brenna finishes her senior season — believes their mutual love has brought them even closer together.

“As I wind down and get toward the end, I can’t think of a better way to finish out the back nine than having both of my kids here and having my youngest daughter on the team,” he said.

Mike said his kids learned the sport “through osmosis.” Brenna has had a lacrosse stick in her hand since age 2, and at age 6 she could often be spotted doing shuttle drills with Mike’s teams. The players were always kind to her and would joke that she had a better stick than they did. Sometimes it was actually true.

Around age 8, as a “little mascot,” Brenna started stealing Mike’s marker and diagramming plays on his white board during games. She begged him to listen, insisting they would work if he gave her a chance, but he somehow resisted the tempting urge.

“I don’t think they were very good plays,” Brenna said with a laugh. “I’d just be like, ‘This person goes over here, this person goes over here.’ If he used them, I don’t think his team would be very successful.”

Now Mike proudly shares that she’ll be a better coach than he is someday, and certainly a more patient one.

A young Brenna also had the luxury of learning from Brady, who frequented the sidelines as Mike coached at King Philip and North Attleborough. Mike, who described himself as “the king of ‘Let’s go!’ since Tom Brady left town,” beamed with pride as an exuberant Brady bolted down the line and screamed it himself while dishing out high-fives.

Nowadays, when Mike sees players he used to coach, they share a laugh as they recall pushing young Brady around in a carriage at practices and games. They’re amazed when they find out he’s a junior in high school and hear how far both kids have come in the sport and beyond. Brenna and Brady agree that they have their father to thank.

“My brother and I both get pushed pretty hard, but I don’t think we’d be where we are today if we didn’t get that from him,” Brenna said. “You can tell he really cares.”

Mike, who is also involved in fundraising and a strength coach at Bishop Feehan, sometimes floats around Brady’s lunch table in the cafeteria and jokes with his hockey and lacrosse friends. Both kids come up to his office occasionally throughout the day to vent or celebrate small victories, and they all agree that the built-in support system is one of the best perks of their current setup.

Brenna said it’s been extremely helpful to have her older brother and dad there for guidance as she’s entered high school and joined two varsity teams. Sometimes Mike’s days meander from morning work to strength work to a girls’ game to a boys’ game, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve never met anyone that loves lacrosse more than him,” Brady said of his father. “He’s been doing this longer than I’ve been alive.”

They’ve caught the bug themselves. Brady and Brenna attend each other’s games whenever they can, and Brady is sure to compliment Brenna afterward while also providing tips. They bickered a lot as kids, like most siblings, but now hockey and lacrosse have helped them find common ground.

As Brady watches Brenna play, he’s consistently impressed by her skill set and believes it’s all about confidence as she works to blossom into the player he knows she can be. He and Mike consider themselves lucky to play a role in helping her reach that potential, and they know she’s proud to return the favor.

“We all love lacrosse,” Brady said. “We love picking each other’s brains and talking about lacrosse and how we can all improve.”

Brady Vitelli has been an impact player for the Bishop Feehan boys' lacrosse team this spring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Brenna Vitelli is a point producer around the net as a freshman, second on the Bishop Feehan squad in assists. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Quick sticks

▪ Foxborough (12-5) clinched its 10th consecutive Hockomock League-Davenport Division title. The Warriors, who finished 8-2 in league play, have enjoyed a successful spring.

Junior Paige Curran (team-high 71 goals), junior Mya Warwas (42 goals, team-high 30 assists), sophomore Val Beigel (35 goals), sophomore Mary Collins (28 goals), freshman Cate Noone (27 goals), and freshman goalie Audrey Campbell (78 saves) have been catalysts on a team that has established itself as a threat in Division 3.

“I’m proud of the way they’ve come together as a group and absolutely love working with this team,” coach Kath McCullough said. “We’re looking forward to the coming weeks.”

▪ Cardinal Spellman senior Kathryn Lysko broke the program’s all-time scoring record (118 goals) in a three-goal effort as the Lady Cardinals (5-10) cruised past Matignon, 15-4, on Saturday

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.