Celtics Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum reflect on the tragic shootings in Uvalde, Texas

Udoka played and coached several years with the Spurs in San Antonio, which is less than two hours from Uvalde, and he’s familiar with the community.

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in the rampage.

MIAMI — While they prepared for their pivotal Game 5 against the Heat Wednesday, Celtics coach Ime Udoka and forward Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but offer their thoughts on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.

“It’s a tough one, and being in San Antonio for all those years, Uvalde is very close,” Udoka said. “You see the [highway] signs all the time, it’s a 60- to 75-minute drive away. It’s a tragic situation for that community, for our country in general.”

Udoka is the father of a fourth-grade son.

“It’s the first thing you think about as a father of a 10-year-old,” he said. “Getting those calls or that frantic news and just unimaginable, honestly, to find yourself in that situation as a parent. Your heart goes out to the whole community, the country in general, and the school.”

Like many, Udoka said he is frustrated with the lack of change after these tragic incidents.

“It seems these things continue to happen, and not much of a wake-up call and nothing really changes,” he said. “And so that’s the thing that stands out. What’s next? Things happen last week in Buffalo and this one yesterday. What’s going to happen? What’s going to change? That’s the underlying theme.

“As of now, no changes. You start to look back at Sandy Hook, Columbine, all the incidents throughout my lifetime growing up, and there’s not been a ton of change in rules, regulations, or gun laws. So tough situation overall and me being in that community in San Antonio hit home to me.”

Tatum, the father of 4-year-old Jayson Jr., posted his condolences on Twitter Tuesday night, and he was saddened by the circumstances.

“What happened yesterday in Texas was devastating,” he said Wednesday. “Obviously a lot of people have been on record the last 24 hours talking about it. It’s sad that it’s becoming something we’re getting numb to. It really is.

“What happened yesterday was sickening, and everybody sends their prayers and condolences to the families of those kids, but at some point that does get tiring, going through the same process and the same result keeps happening over and over again.”

Tatum, who has become more vocal about social issues as his career has progressed, expressed disapproval that the shooter was able to purchase a high-powered rifle at age 18.

“I’m no politician, but I heard something yesterday the guy when he turned 18 the first thing he did was bought a handgun and assault rifle,” said Tatum. “If you don’t know anything about laws, that doesn’t sound like something you should be able to do.

“I am a basketball player, I don’t have all the answers, but something does have to change in that regard because things like this continue to happen.”

Tatum and his son are virtually inseparable; the boy even sat with his father at the podium following the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Bucks in the last round.

“I couldn’t imagine what those parents are dealing with and going through,” said Tatum. “It’s just a scary time, I believe, that the times that we’re living in. School isn’t safe, and that’s frightening to think about, so it was heavy on my mind last night and this morning and I’m sure anybody that has children. You want to hug them a little bit tighter and tell them you love them because unfortunately anything could happen.”

