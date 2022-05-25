Colin Kaepernick reportedly has private workout with Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick has not taken a snap in an NFL game since 2016, the year he started kneeling as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

The workout represents the first serious interest an NFL team has had in the quarterback since met with the Seahawks in 2017. In April, he threw for NFL scouts to undrafted receivers during halftime of the spring game at the University of Michigan.