Colin Kaepernick reportedly has private workout with Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The 34-year-old Kaepernick has not taken a snap in an NFL game since 2016, the year he started kneeling as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
The workout represents the first serious interest an NFL team has had in the quarterback since met with the Seahawks in 2017. In April, he threw for NFL scouts to undrafted receivers during halftime of the spring game at the University of Michigan.
That invitation came from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his former coach with the Niners.
“We still get out there and sling it,” Kaepernick told reporters after the workout. “Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it.”
The Raiders, who are coached by former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, currently have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, as well as Jarrett Stidham, who was on the Patriots roster the last three seasons before a trade sent him to Las Vegas.
