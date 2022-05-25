Deshaun Watson practices with the Browns as legal storm swirls around him

Hours after two of the massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct gave graphic descriptions to a national TV audience of sessions they say scarred them, Watson continued a career that could still be put on hold.

As he showed off his right arm with tight spirals, engaged in friendly trash talk, smiled and laughed while interacting with new teammates, the Browns quarterback didn’t look a bit distracted by the storm swirling around him.

Deshaun Watson was impossible to miss in his orange jersey, pants and helmet — the one with “Watson” taped on the front just in case anyone wasn’t sure.

Advertisement

Watson, who signed a $230 million contract with Cleveland in March, practiced on Wednesday as the NFL moved closer to ending an investigation into whether he violated its personal-conduct policy.

The 26-year-old Watson didn’t speak to reporters, but did make a brief appearance in front of the media following the workout to present linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. with a gift — presumably for giving up No. 4 to accommodate the QB.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Appreciate you,” Watson told Walker.

“Appreciate that,” Walker said, placing a small, square box with the Rolex logo at his feet while opting not to open it in public.

It’s been another eventful 24 hours for Watson and the Browns, who have received some criticism for signing the three-time Pro Bowler to the richest contract in league history while he’s engulfed in legal issues.

On Tuesday night, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the 22 women fighting Watson with civil lawsuits alleging he sexually assaulted or harassed them while he played for Houston, appeared on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” to recount their experiences with him.

Their emotional and at times disturbing stories personalized the matter for many people. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he didn’t watch the episode.

Advertisement

“I read about it,” Stefanski said when asked why he chose not to view it. “We did a lot of work on that as we’ve talked about. We did a lot of work on Deshaun the person and there’s legal proceedings ongoing. There’s an investigation ongoing, so I won’t comment much further than that.

“We understand with respect to that, it’s something that we’re going to be dealing with as these proceedings go on.”

Until the league renders a decision whether to suspend Watson, or the sides come to a monetary settlement, his tangled situation will hover over the Browns.

Clowney re-signs with Browns

Coming off one of his best seasons, Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the Browns to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He’s now back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program.

Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland.

After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, had nine sacks and played in 14 games — his most since 2018 last season. He finished with a flurry, getting 5½ sacks in his final three games.

Judge refuses to scuttle Gruden lawsuit against NFL

The NFL lost a bid to scuttle a lawsuit by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden accusing the league of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force him to resign last October, including the leaking of offensive e-mails he wrote.

Advertisement

A Nevada judge ruled against the league on two key issues in a legal battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf refused requests by league attorney Kannon Shanmugam to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to let the league move the dispute to arbitration, where it could be overseen by Goodell outside public view.

The league has a responsibility to act, the league attorney argued, in cases involving “conduct detrimental to the best interest of the league or professional football.”

Gruden attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner characterized the idea of putting decisions in Goodell’s hands as an “unconscionable” conflict-of-interest.

Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell of destroying his career and scuttling endorsement contracts by releasing e-mails that no one disputes Gruden sent — and that Shanmugam told the judge contained “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” language unfit for repetition in a public courtroom.