EMass girls’ lacrosse: Cohasset’s Maddie Miller headlines Players of the Week

Grenne Campbell, Medfield — In a 4-0 week, the senior midfielder had seven goals and 10 draws in an 18-10 win over Holliston, 5 goals, 1 assist, and 5 ground balls in a 16-4 triumph over Hopkinton, 2 goals, 1 assist, and 5 ground balls in a 14-8 victory over Norwell, and six goals and two assists as the Warriors beat Ashland, 15-5.

Fay Gallery, Canton – The senior finished with five goals and an assist as the Bulldogs outlasted North Attleborough, 11-10, and added four goals in their 11-9 victory over Whitman-Hanson.

Anna Grasso, Franklin — The senior defender was her usual steady self as the Panthers defeated Notre Dame (Hingham), 9-7, Wellesley, 6-4, Canton, 17-1, and Moses Brown (R.I), 14-7.