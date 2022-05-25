EMass girls’ lacrosse: Cohasset’s Maddie Miller headlines Players of the Week

Grenne Campbell, Medfield — In a 4-0 week, the senior midfielder had seven goals and 10 draws in an 18-10 win over Holliston, 5 goals, 1 assist, and 5 ground balls in a 16-4 triumph over Hopkinton, 2 goals, 1 assist, and 5 ground balls in a 14-8 victory over Norwell, and six goals and two assists as the Warriors beat Ashland, 15-5.
Fay Gallery, Canton – The senior finished with five goals and an assist as the Bulldogs outlasted North Attleborough, 11-10, and added four goals in their 11-9 victory over Whitman-Hanson.
Anna Grasso, Franklin — The senior defender was her usual steady self as the Panthers defeated Notre Dame (Hingham), 9-7, Wellesley, 6-4, Canton, 17-1, and Moses Brown (R.I), 14-7.
Sam Melville, North Andover — She made seven saves in a 4-3, triple overtime Merrimack Valley Conference triumph over Chelmsford.
Lana Mickelson, Pentucket — The senior midfielder chipped in three goals and two assists in a 14-9 win over Triton on Saturday and tallied four goals and six assists in a 16-5 victory over Haverhill.
Maddie Miller, Cohasset — Typically a member of the Skippers’ attack, the senior selflessly volunteered to play goal when starter Aizza Chase was out due to a family commitment. Miller trained all week and made five saves — including a game-saving stop in overtime on a point-blank free position — as Cohasset outlasted Duxbury, 13-12. Three days later, she returned to the attack and chipped in two goals and two assists as the Skippers cruised past Abington, 17-0, for their sixth consecutive win.
