Game 43: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

Make that six in a row for the Red Sox.

After going 6-1 and winning the last five games of their recent homestand, the Red Sox continue to roll, pounding out a 16-3 win in Chicago over the White Sox Tuesday night. The performance was all the more impressive considering they could only muster five runs over three games while getting swept by the White Sox at Fenway Park earlier this month.

Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Red Sox Wednesday night as they go for their seventh straight win.