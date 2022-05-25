Game 43: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

Make that six in a row for the Red Sox.
After going 6-1 and winning the last five games of their recent homestand, the Red Sox continue to roll, pounding out a 16-3 win in Chicago over the White Sox Tuesday night. The performance was all the more impressive considering they could only muster five runs over three games while getting swept by the White Sox at Fenway Park earlier this month.
Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Red Sox Wednesday night as they go for their seventh straight win.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (20-22): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90 ERA)
WHITE SOX (21-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Giolito: Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-6, Franchy Cordero 1-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-0, Rafael Devers 1-5, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 5-10, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Christian Vázquez 1-6
White Sox vs. Hill: José Abreu 1-3, Tim Anderson 0-2, Adam Engel 1-1, Josh Harrison 3-9, AJ Pollock 4-20
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored 95 runs in the last 13 games, the same total they had through the first 29 games of the season.
Notes: Hill is 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 18 career appearances against the White Sox, including four starts. The lefty said he’s been working between starts to correct a pitch-tipping issue that cropped up in his last outing against the Mariners, which he exited his last start after allowing four runs in the second inning. … Giolito has struggled against the Red Sox in his career, going 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts covering 18 innings. … Story has eight home runs and 28 RBIs in May after having no homers and five RBIs in April.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.