Game 5 was ugly, but the Celtics are in complete control against the Heat

After staggering through a brutal first half (both teams), the Celtics came back from a 5-point intermission deficit, tightening the screws on defense and torching the Heat with a 56-38 second half en route to a 93-80 Game 5 victory in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 6 is Friday night on Causeway Street and the Celts are one victory from making it to the NBA Finals for the 22nd time in franchise history.

MIAMI — It took five smashmouth games and a lot of time in the training room, but it feels like the Celtics finally wore down the top-seeded Miami Heat.

A couple of weeks ago former NBA sharpshooter-turned-bloviator, JJ Redick tried to diminish NBA competition from the 1950s and ‘60s, claiming Bob Cousy and Co. played against a bunch of “plumbers and firemen.’’

Trust me when I tell you that the guys from Plumbers and Gasfitters US Local 12, and Oak Square’s Engine No. 51 would have played better ball than what we saw from the Celtics and Heat much of Tuesday at FTX Arena. If Chuck Wepner fought Hurricane Peter McNeeley, it probably would have looked something like this.

But at this hour, the Celtics and their fans don’t care about style points. All that matters is that on the strength of their Belichickian defense, the Sons of Ime Udoka — 39-12 since Jan. 23 — are on the threshold of the Finals. In the crucial third quarter, the Heat only made 4 of 24 shots (1 of 14 threes).

It’s only been five games, but clearly the Heat are spent.

Udoka had all of his players; no small advantage in a smashmouth series festooned with attrition. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) were in Boston’s starting lineup, but the beaten-up Heat were forced to go without NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro (groin).

NBA fans finally got a few lead changes in the first three quarters.

Coming into the night there only had been four lead changes in four games, none since the first half of Game 2 in Miami. Each of the first four games saw one team take a first-half lead of at least 20 points.

We figured the Heat had to be better than they were in Game 4 in Boston when they missed their first 14 shots, trailed 18-1, and 29-11 at the end of one. Miami’s starting lineup scored an aggregate 18 points in that game, which has not been done in the last 52 years, and quite possible never.

The Heat missed their first six Wednesday, going scoreless for the first 3½ minutes before a wounded Jimmy Butler (knee) broke the lid. Miami made only 3 of its first 14 shots as Boston — not much better — lurched to an 11-6 lead.

Both teams were terrible out of the gate, prodding one to conclude that all these guys need a week off. It looks like the Heat will go on vacation Friday.

We had the first lead change since the first half of Game 2 when Victor Oladipo scored with three minutes left in the first to give the Heat a 15-14 lead.

Miami led, 19-17, at the end of one (for you analytics guys, this means the Celtics did not “win the quarter’'). Jaylen Brown, who lost his handle somewhere between Milwaukee and Boston, had four turnovers in the quarter and shot 2 of 7 in the first half. Jayson Tatum (more shoulder/arm problems) was no better, making only 1 of 9 shots, scoring 4 in the half.

The Heat got a lift from subs Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson (a combined 12 in the half) and led, 42-37 at intermission, despite making only 18 of 48 shots (37.5 percent). Boston’s shooting percentage at intermission was 38.2 percent and the C’s had 10 turnovers.

With Grant Williams starting in place of Robert Williams, the Celts scored the first 8 of the third to regain the lead. Late in the third, Robert Williams made a huge block on Oladipo.

The Celtics ran away with it at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth, leading by as much as 23.

The shooting numbers weren’t good for anybody, but it’s not long-range shooting that’s got the Celts ready for the Finals.

It’s defense.

In the spirit of Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, and Dennis Johnson.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.