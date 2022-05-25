Live updates: Marcus Smart, Rob Williams available for Celtics in Game 5 vs. Heat

The duo was initially listed as questionable on Tuesday, but were upgraded roughly two hours before tip-off.

Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are both available to play.

MIAMI — The Celtics will look to gain a 3-2 edge in their series against the Miami Heat tonight here at FTX Arena.

Smart, who missed Game 4, is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Williams is experiencing left knee soreness.

Game 5 tips at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. You can listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

Nicole Yang, Chad Finn, and Katie McInerney will be offering live updates before and throughout the game. Follow along below.

What Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said about the Uvalde shooting — 7:15 p.m.

“Obviously, it was just tragic news yesterday. I left shootaround the other day, and it was before Game 1, I went straight to school to pick up my boys. My wife used to be a junior high teacher. We’re just devastated by the news.

“I can’t even imagine what that community and the families are feeling in that kind of scenario, going to school and seeing all the police cars and everything.

“I think there’s certainly -- after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change from the people that can make change. I just really feel for all the families.

A reporter posed a question to Spoelstra about his similar message after the Parkland shooting in February 2018, asking how difficult it is to compartmentalize.

“It is tough. It’s very tough. My wife and I had kind of a tough afternoon reflecting on it last night for those very reasons, and it does feel like just yesterday that we were going up there and spending time in that community, and just the shock that it was happening, so real in our neighborhood really, in our community. But it just continues to happen. I know everybody is saying that there needs to be a call to action, and I think what this is forcing people to do is just to figure it out, including myself. We don’t have the answers, but we want to be heard to be able to force change to the people that can actually make the change.”

How does Marcus Smart feel?

“Good enough. He tested [his ankle] and it felt better as the day went on.”

“He has enough movement where he’s not restricted in certain areas like he was a few days ago.”

Udoka said to expect Smart will deal with swelling.

“He’s good to go, so not like we have to monitor anything, but we’ll take a look and see how he’s feeling.”

What does Udoka think Rob Williams brings?

“Consistency in both ends, a threat at the rim.” ... “Brings a different dimension to us defensively.”

Udoka said that despite playing fewer minutes in two of the four games of this series, Williams “has been very efficient.”

Udoka said Williams will have no restrictions.

By Gary Washburn

While they prepared for their pivotal Game 5 against the Heat Wednesday, Celtics coach Ime Udoka and forward Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but offer their thoughts on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in the rampage.

Udoka played and coached several years with the Spurs in San Antonio, which is less than two hours from Uvalde, and he’s familiar with the community.

“It’s a tough one, and being in San Antonio for all those years, Uvalde is very close,” Udoka said. “You see the [highway] signs all the time, it’s a 60- to 75-minute drive away. It’s a tragic situation for that community, for our country in general.”

Read the rest of Udoka and Tatum’s comments here.

Tyler Herro out for Heat — 6:48 p.m.

Tyler Herro will miss his second straight game for the Heat.

Herro missed Game 4 with a groin strain.

Smart, Williams available tonight — 6:47 p.m.

The Celtics announced Wednesday evening that both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were available for Game 5.

Why were the first four games of this Celtics-Heat series so noncompetitive? — 6:20 p.m.

By Chad Finn

Mike Breen hasn’t seen it all in his 30 years broadcasting NBA games, but he has seen enough that not much bewilders him.

But when the Celtics roared out to a 57-33 halftime lead in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals series with the Heat Monday — the fourth straight game in which a team seized at least a 20-point lead — Breen was as baffled as the rest of us.

“There will probably be a lot of people happy to hear me say this, but I’m at a loss for words,” said Breen with more than a hint of incredulity to analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy before the start of the third quarter of ESPN’s broadcast of Game 4. “What is going on in this series?”

Finn dives into that in his latest column.

Marcus Smart arrives, but with a slight limp — 6:00 p.m.

Smart had a wrap around his right leg, but the limp isn’t as noticeable.

