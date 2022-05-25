Jayson Tatum made the All-NBA first team but believes the selection process needs refining

“I mean, there just should be some rules in place,” Tatum said. “I don’t know exactly, but maybe you should have to play a certain amount of games or maybe you’re a playoff team or not. I do think it probably should be positionless.

Last season, Tatum was not picked for one of the three teams, costing him about $32 million in the five-year, $163 maximum-salary contract extension he signed with the Celtics.

MIAMI — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum called being selected to the All-NBA first team a “huge honor” Wednesday, but he believes the guidelines for the selection process need to be refined, particularly with so much money at stake for some players.

“Joel Embiid was second in MVP voting and made the second team. That doesn’t really make too much sense, right? I think it should just be, like, the 15 best players. Obviously with some guys in a contract year, super-max deals involved, that’s tough. I’m sure that’s tough on the voters as well. So I think there’s a lot that could be changed in that area.”

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Embiid finished first and second, respectively, in voting for MVP. But Jokic made the All-NBA first team at center and Embiid was pushed to the second team despite having more total points (414) than Tatum (390). If voting were truly positionless, Embiid and Jokic almost certainly would have both been unanimous first-team picks.

Tatum was still pleased to receive the honor, but joked that he was “a day late and a dollar short” since it came one year after his extension kicked in. He said that when he didn’t make the teams last year, he was more frustrated by the slight than the dent to his wallet.

“It wasn’t really incentivized for me with the money and all of that,” he said. “It was more just I felt kind of disrespected. And I talked about this quite a bit, just on the criteria and how it’s voted is just so wide open, right? There’s not really set rules on who should qualify, and I think that was the frustrating part.

“But it happened. Did I think I was one of the best 15 players last year? 1,000 percent. But that’s behind me now and I made it this year and now we’re trying to win a championship.”

Tatum received 49 first-team votes, 47 second-team votes, and four third-team votes from the voting panel. He was joined on the first team by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (500 points), Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (476), Jokic (476), and Suns guard Devin Booker (460).

He said that in addition to the Celtics’ success, he believes his overall development helped him take this leap this year.

“We won more games than last year,” Tatum said. “But I think playmaking, just being able to read the game a lot better slowed it down for me in a lot of ways. And I think that has shown just with my playmaking ability and running the offense at times and things like that.”

This season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and helped guide the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference a year after finishing .500.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.