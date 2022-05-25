Net result: No. 1 Brookline boys’ tennis finishes off 18-0 regular season with 78th straight victory

As players, parents, and onlookers watched at Waldstein Park, Devaiah punctuated the second set with a behind-the-back, between-the-legs return which generated a loud roar from the crowd.

The focus was on the No. 1 singles match between Brookline senior ace Jay Devaiah and Lochlan Seth, Newton North’s up-and-coming sophomore, in Wednesday’s Bay State Conference boys’ tennis match.

Jay Devaiah (center), his brother Deven (left), and Dhevin Nahata were in a spirited mood after Brookline finished off its 18-0 regular season.

In the end, the Notre Dame-bound Devaiah delivered a 6-2, 6-3 victory, a pivotal point as the top-ranked Warriors capped an 18-0 regular season with a 4-1 win, the program’s 78th straight victory.

But Devaiah and his teammates are only looking ahead.

“We have one goal in mind, which is winning [the Division 1 title] this year,” Devaiah said of the team’s focus. “We’re not really looking at the numbers or the winning streaks. Everybody on this team has that same mind-set and we just can’t get satisfied.”

Mike Mowatt, in his second season as coach, reinforced Devaiah’s statement by claiming the Warriors are prepared for the postseason. The MIAA pairings and seedings will be released on Tuesday.

The Warriors, D1 champions in 2018, 2019, and 2021, are seeking their fourth straight championship.

“We’ve always played matches as if we have a target on our back,” Mowatt said. “Everyone knows our reputation. Everyone knows we’re a quality program. We’re competing for a state championship and we should keep this rock rolling.”

After Devaiah’s masterful display, juniors Owen Eskey and Jacob Kapusta won their match at first doubles, 6-1, 6-4. Senior Anders St. Clair and freshman Deven Devaiah clinched second doubles, 6-3, 6-1.

Newton North netted a point at second singles, with junior Duncan Naylor defeating Dhevin Nahata, 7-5, 6-1. But freshman Kiran Bhatia wrapped up the Brookline victory with a 7-5, 6-0 win at third singles.