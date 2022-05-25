Panthers’ Joe Thornton says he’s undecided on playing future

“My wife was kind of asking me last night,” Thornton said. “And really, I have no plans. It’s kind of exciting that way. I came here to win a championship and we fell short of that. But I think the Florida Panthers are going to be good for a long time. It’s exciting around here now.”

The veteran center, who just completed his 24th season in the NHL and first with the Florida Panthers, said Wednesday that he has not decided whether to retire or continue playing.

The question is whether he’ll be part of that excitement going forward.

Advertisement

Thornton turns 43 on July 2. He was the second-oldest skater to appear in a game this season; New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara turned 45 in March, and like Thornton just completed his 24th season in the league.

They were two of four players in the 40s who got into games this season. Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson was a month shy of turning 41 when he made his final appearance of the season, and Edmonton goalie Mike Smith turned 40 in March.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve been privileged to play this game for a long time,” Thornton said. “I don’t take anything for granted.”

Longtime San Jose Sharks running mate Patrick Marleau announced his retirement earlier this month after playing 23 seasons in the NHL. Marleau broke Gordie Howe’s games played record and retired having played 1,779 in the regular season during his career.

Thornton has played 1,714 games — sixth most in regular-season history — with San Jose, Boston, Toronto, and now the Panthers. He recently joked he would let Marleau keep his place in the history books.

Thornton appeared in 34 games with the Panthers this season, scoring five goals and adding five assists.

Advertisement

“Everybody loves to be around him,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. “He’s a funny guy and he loves to work. You see how much he cares about the sport, how much he loves to play, and the biggest thing is how much he loves to be around the boys. He doesn’t really like to take any days off.”

Capitals’ Tom Wilson out 6-8 months after knee surgery

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson is expected to miss six to eight months after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his left knee.

The team announced that Wilson had a successful ACL replacement procedure a day earlier — four weeks after injuring the knee while trying to avoid a hit in Washington’s playoff opener. The long rehabilitation time frame means Wilson is on track to miss at least the first month of the season, if not more.

“My summer sucks now,” Wilson said March 15 when the Capitals conducted exit interviews following their loss to Florida in the first round. “It’s going to be a grind for me. I’ve got to start my recovery.”

Wilson at the time hinted at surgery being necessary, and general manager Brian MacLellan said there was no realistic chance of the 28-year-old returning to the lineup during the Panthers series. With questions about veteran center Nicklas Backstrom’s future because of a nagging hip injury, losing Wilson for potentially 20-plus games is a blow to the organization that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Without Wilson, the Capitals bowed out in six games to Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida, which was swept in the second round by back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay. They lacked his unique blend of physical presence and offensive ability in a series that included them blowing a lead and losing three times.

Advertisement

“Every person you walk by, every fan, every person was like: ‘When are you back? We need you back,’” Wilson said. “That was tough. I wanted to be out there, so, you feel like you let people down.”

Wilson set career highs with 24 goals, 28 assists and 52 points during the regular season. He also scored a power-play goal in 91 seconds of playoff action before being sidelined because of a fluke accident in which he approached but didn’t hit Panthers defenseman Mackenzie Weegar near the boards.

“It was kind of a weird, freak thing,” Wilson said. “I tried to avoid the hit a little bit. I was going in pretty fast and I tried to avoid it a little bit and then I probably jeopardized myself a little bit and probably hyperextended my leg in the boards. I kind of pivoted around a little bit to get on my left leg, but I don’t know exactly what happened.”