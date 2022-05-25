Rafael Nadal wins 300th Grand Slam match; Novak Djokovic advances too

But Nadal broke right back to improve to 107-3 at Roland Garros.

The only real blip for 13-time French Open champion Nadal on Wednesday night in Court Philippe Chatrier came near the end, when he was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.

Rafael Nadal reached 300 career Grand Slam match victories by beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round at Roland Garros.

Only Roger Federer, with 369, and Novak Djokovic, who collected his 325th earlier Wednesday, are ahead of Nadal on the men’s list for career wins at major tournaments.

Nadal has the most Grand Slam trophies for a man with 21. Federer and Djokovic both have 20.

Djokovic eased into the third round of his title defense with a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.

The top-ranked Serb defeated the 24-year-old Slovakian 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Molcan is coached by Djokovic’s long-time coach Marian Vajda and was able to push Djokovic to a third-set tiebreaker. But Molcan threw his racket down in frustration after hitting the ball into the net — his 34th unforced error — to fall behind 6-3 before Djokovic closed it out.

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set and erased an early deficit in the fifth to overcome Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The sixth-seeded Alcaraz grabbed six of the final seven games, and the last half-dozen points, to finish off the second-round victory that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours.

Alcaraz is just 19 but arrived in Paris with a lot of expectations — of his own and of others — based on his breakthrough season that includes a tour-leading four titles. He is the youngest player to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings since Nadal in 2005.

En route to the Madrid Open title on red clay earlier this month, Alcaraz became the first man to beat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament on that surface.

But he was quite close to making a quicker-than-anyone-expected exit against fellow Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas, a 34-year-old who is ranked 44th.

Alcaraz was a point from losing while Ramos-Vinolas served for the victory at 5-4 in the fourth set. But Ramos-Vinolas missed a forehand there. Eighty minutes later, after trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Alcaraz earned his first match point and converted it with an ace.

US Open champ Raducanu out in the second round

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round.

The 19-year-old Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Sasnovich won 12 of 14 service points in the second set en route to her 16th career victory over a top-20 player.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set.

Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

The 28-year-old Sasnovich had also beaten Raducanu at Indian Wells last year in the Briton’s first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows.

American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to the third round by beating Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The 18-year-old Gauff is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at the French Open last year — her best result at a major.

Gauff twice fell behind by two games in the second set but broke back both times. The American forced three errors from Van Uytvanck in the tiebreaker.

Gauff is the youngest player remaining in the draw and celebrated her high school graduation this week with pictures at the Eiffel Tower.

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari lost in the second round a year after reaching the semifinals.

Sakkari was defeated by Czech player Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at Roland Garros, meaning two of the top four women’s seeds already have been eliminated.

Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, the defending champion, lost on Monday.

The 81st-ranked Muchova beat then-No. 1 Ash Barty at the 2021 Australian Open and is now 4-2 against players ranked in the top 5.