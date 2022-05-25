Red Sox strand a dozen base runners in narrow setback to White Sox

The Red Sox were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base. A lineup that had produced 61 runs in the previous six games was finally slowed down.

But the big hit never materialized in a 3-1 loss that ended their win streak at six games.

CHICAGO — The Red Sox did not lack for opportunities against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. They had seven hits and drew seven walks, putting pressure on throughout the game.

Rookie Jake Burger had the decisive hit for the White Sox, a three-run home run off Rich Hill in the fifth inning.

Hill (1-2) and Tanner Houck allowed only five hits.

The White Sox used four pitchers to get through the final three innings with Liam Hendriks getting the four outs for his 14th save.

Hendriks entered the game in the eighth inning when Joe Kelly came off the mound with a left hamstring injury.

He walked Kiké Hernández with one out in the ninth inning but struck out Rafael Devers. J.D. Martinez drew a walk to extend the game but Xander Bogaerts popped out to shallow right field.

Weather permitting, the final game of the series is Thursday night with Michael Wacha facing Dallas Keuchel. Wednesday’s game started 30 minutes late because of rain and more is in the forecast.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito had last faced the Red Sox on April 19, 2021, at Fenway Park. He allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks and didn’t get out of the second inning.

The righthander retired the first two batters on Wednesday before Martinez singled, Bogaerts walked and Alex Verdugo singled to left field to make it 1-0.

Trevor Story, who came into the game with 28 RBIs this month, grounded to shortstop. Giolito threw 27 pitches in the first inning but escaped major damage.

The Red Sox put two runners on base in the second, third and fourth innings but could not score. Giolito retired the final seven batters he faced for what proved to be a strong start.

The Red Sox were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him. That proved costly.

Hill no-hit the White Sox through four innings and 45 pitches.

The only base runner he allowed came in the third inning when Reese McGuire drew a walk. Hill located a curveball on his next pitch that Josh Harrison grounded to second for a room service double play.

The White Sox broke through in the fifth inning. José Abreu led off with a double down the line in right. A.J. Pollock followed with a routine grounder to third base. Devers picked the ball cleanly but his throw pulled Franchy Cordero off the bag.

Hill got ahead of Burger 0 and 2. His third pitch was a slider that caught too much of the plate. Burger drove it deep into the bleachers in left field for his third home run.

Hill finished out the inning and was done for the night after two times through the rotation and 65 pitches. He has a 3.86 ERA through eight starts.

With Giolito out of the game, the Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. Devers singled off Aaron Bummer. Martinez followed with a single against Kendall Graveman and Bogaerts walked.

Verdugo had the RBI opportunity again, but this time grounded to second.

