Seekonk savors its fourth straight Unified track & field state championship

The Warriors captured their fourth consecutive MIAA Unified track & field state championship, finishing with 154 points and outlasting Franklin (147) and Natick (124) in a tight Division 1 competition.

Before he proudly stepped onto the No. 1 platform, the senior catalyst dove to the ground and did a “turf angel.” With hundreds of eyeballs on him, and just as many smiles scattered around the premises at Natick High Wednesday, he relished the moment with his teammates.

NATICK — The moment he heard “Seekonk” called over the loudspeaker, senior Noah Gaspar sprinted toward the podium with his hands in the air.

“It’s crazy, man,” Gaspar said. “I got to go out on my final ride as a champion. Anything’s possible.”

The Warriors launched their program seven years ago and have won it all every non-COVID-altered season except their first. Coach Kristin Nelson is grateful for the community support and proud to hear the school encourage the Warriors with loudspeaker announcements and well wishes.

This year’s title is even more noteworthy because Seekonk spent the entire spring without a home track as the old one in town has undergone construction. The setback hasn’t deterred the Warriors in the slightest; they have practiced in the parking lot, on the baseball field, and in the hallways – really wherever they can show off their speed.

“It didn’t stop the kids,” Nelson said. “They’re so committed to the program.”

Danny Newton (800 meters), Lucy McNeil (400), Kayla Owens (400), Nate Boudreau-Faria (100), Leila Oliveira (long jump), and Aiden Peterson (long jump) all won their events, as the Warriors displayed their firepower and passion for their craft once again on a grand stage.

“It means a lot,” said Owens, a senior. “I’ve put everything into Unified throughout my time at Seekonk.”

In the Division 2 portion of the meet, Hopkinton (103 points) took first, and Westwood (85) and Westborough (79) were next in line.

The Franklin Unified track team was the runner-up at Wednesday's Division 1 state meet.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.