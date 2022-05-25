Taunton holds off Bishop Feehan in softball

Eight hitters recorded an RBI for ninth-ranked Taunton in an 11-7 nonleague win Wednesday night over No. 8 Bishop Feehan.

The Tigers adhered to their coaches’ pregame words.

Taunton softball coach Carrie Consalvi had one message for her team on senior night: it’s not about ‘me’, it’s about ‘we’.

The Tigers (15-3) struck early and often, amassing a 7-1 lead after the first three innings. Incorporating a patient approach at the plate, the Tigers collected 10 hits and five walks.

“When this group comes together, does it as a team, and shows up, they are a force to be reckoned with,” said Consalvi. “They can play with anybody.”

Hitting out of the ninth spot, junior Mia Fernandes was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Seniors Kylie Thorpe and Angie Lynch each finished 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

“We spent a lot of time in the cage getting ready for this week,” said Consalvi. “We turned up the speed on the pitching machine and really worked hard. We knew that we were going to give up some runs against that good of a lineup, so we knew that we would need to put some across ourselves.”

The balanced hitting brigade wasn’t limited to the upper classmen. Freshman shortstop Brooke Aldrich went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

For the Shamrocks (17-3), Haley Coupal and Haley Petrucci each homered, combining for five RBIs.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bishop Feehan.

Abington 14, Norwell 2 — Shannon Varvistiotis fanned eight hitters and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the South Shore League win for the Green Wave (16-3). Maddie Perry and Calli Pineau each had three hits and an RBI.

Acton-Boxborough 10, Boston Latin 0 — Song Leav allowed three hits and struck out seven, pacing A-B (8-11) to a Dual County League win.

Austin Prep 11, Danvers 10 — Freshman Alyx Rossi came on in relief in the second inning, and struck out 10, paving the way to a nonleague win for the host Cougars (11-10). Rossi also went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, Plymouth North 3 — Emma Flaherty (3 RBIs) and Emma Talpey (2 RBIs) each registered two hits in the nonleague road victory for the Trojans (10-9). Lily Welch earned the win with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Case 2, Somerset Berkley 0 — Hailey Berube struck out six and Olivia Silva collected two hits in the South Coast Conference win for the Cardinals (15-5).

Essex Tech 13, Lowell Catholic 5 — Zoe Kobus highlighted her senior day with a grand slam, propelling the Hawks (5-12) to a Commonwealth victory.

Hull/Cohasset 12, Dennis-Yarmouth 11 — Phoebe Sullivan notched a walkoff RBI in the bottom of the ninth, leading the Pirates (4-10) to a nonleague win.

Lexington 19, Andover 2 — Ava Glavine picked up her 12th win of the season, leading the Minutemen (14-6) to a nonleague win.

Melrose 6, Malden 5 — Maddie Kozlowski clubbed a two-run home run, leading the Red Raiders (6-12) to a nonleague win.

Methuen 7, Billerica 4 — Makenna Donovan finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, powering the Rangers (12-5) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Middleborough 4, Plymouth South 1 — Cassidy Machado struck out 10 for No. 20 Middleborough (15-4). Machado also joined Lexi Bouldry and Haley Puzzo with two hits each.

Milton 4, Framingham 3 — Anna Radley hit a walkoff single, propelling the Wildcats (10-6) to a Bay State Conference win.

Natick 3, Wellesley 2 — Capping a three-run seventh inning, Mia Hansen’s walkoff RBI single brought home Kate Killam to lift the Redhawks (8-6) to the Bay State Conference win. Hansen also pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs with seven strikeouts. Lucy Stathis fanned 11 for the Raiders (6-10).

Newton North 12, Brookline 3 — Katie Tobin collected three hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers (14-5) in Bay State Conference action.

North Attleborough 4, Attleboro 1 — Zoey McDonough struck out 16, pacing the Red Rocketeers (13-4) to a Hockomock League win.

Norwood 6, Medfield 4 — Junior Samantha Rose went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and an RBI, lifting the visiting Mustangs (8-9) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Silver Lake 2, Foxborough 0 — Caroline Peterson tossed a one-hitter, striking out 14 to lead the No. 14 Lakers (18-2) to a nonleague win.

Walpole 9, Braintree 2 — Ella Thomsen (3 for 5, two runs, one RBI) and Catie Powderly (2 for 4, two runs, home run) powered the No. 16 Timberwolves (15-2) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

