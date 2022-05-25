Downing Street parties ‘represent a serious failure,’ report says

But the report did not contain any explosive new disclosures about Johnson’s behavior. It even credited Downing Street with changing some of its practices to reform an office culture that Gray had condemned in an earlier, redacted version of her report as bereft of leadership and marinated in alcohol.

The report by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, was studded with accounts of late-night, booze-fueled revelry at Downing Street: scattered wine bottles, a thumping karaoke machine, a broken swing set, and senior officials who encouraged the socializing even as they privately fretted it could create a public-relations problem at a time when they had put fellow Britons into isolating lockdowns.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson presided over a disorderly workplace in which there were rampant violations of coronavirus restrictions, according to a long-awaited government investigation, released Wednesday, that became a moment of reckoning for the scandal-scarred British leader.

For Johnson, whose political future has been hanging by a thread after months of embarrassing reports about the parties, the report did not look like the fatal blow that many once warned it could be. While he faced renewed calls from the opposition to resign, the ranks of his Conservative Party were relatively muted. Johnson, analysts said, will live to fight another day.

“I am humbled, and I have learned a lesson,” the prime minister said in Parliament, with a characteristic mix of contrition and defiance.

He rejected claims that he lied to lawmakers by denying that any parties held in Downing Street broke the rules. That is a damaging allegation, as misleading Parliament is normally considered a resigning offense in Britain. And he defended his participation in farewell parties, saying he was merely thanking loyal, hardworking staff members for their service during the pandemic.

In her report, Gray concluded, “Whatever the initial intent, what took place at many of these gatherings and the way they developed was not in line with COVID guidance at the time.” She said 83 people violated the rules at gatherings, during which some drank heavily, fought with each other, and damaged property.

The report included photos of Johnson raising a glass at a birthday party held in his honor (he was later fined for it by police). But it shed no light on a potentially more incriminating gathering in his apartment. Witnesses reported hearing ABBA music blasting from the windows. Gray said she suspended her investigation of that because the Metropolitan Police had opened its own probe.

“It was never going to be the hard-hitting independent inquiry that many had hoped for because it was commissioned by the prime minister from an employee,” said Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. Johnson, he said, “gave the job to someone who was no patsy, but was still an establishment figure and who decided not to see her role as ending his career.”

Opposition leaders seized on the findings to try to generate fresh outrage against the prime minister. The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, described them as a “monument to the hubris and arrogance of a government that believed it is one rule for them and another rule for everyone else.”

But Starmer’s offensive was vitiated somewhat by his own lockdown-related woes. Police in Durham are investigating whether he violated the rules by taking part in an Indian food and beer dinner with members of his party. He reiterated he would resign if police imposed a fine on him.

The leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, Ian Blackford, described the atmosphere in Downing Street as so unruly that police had to be called in. “At the center was the prime minister orchestrating it, grabbing a glass himself in order to toast the partygoers,” he said.

The release of Gray’s report was once seen as the climax of a saga that began in November with the initial media reports of parties. As the scandal mushroomed, Conservative lawmakers began submitting letters calling for a no-confidence vote of Johnson. His allies worried that a raft of damning disclosures in the report could turn that trickle of letters into a torrent.

But events have changed since January in ways that have benefited Johnson. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine eclipsed talk of rogue socializing in government offices. The prime minister positioned Britain as a stalwart supporter of Ukraine and befriended the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

To oust Johnson, 54 Conservative lawmakers would have to demand a no-confidence vote. That number has yet to be reached, and, even if it were, Johnson would need the support of just a simple majority of the roughly 360 Conservative lawmakers in Parliament to keep his job.

On Thursday, the Conservative benches behind Johnson emptied out quickly, suggesting that few of the lawmakers had the stomach to defend him. But only a single Tory member, Tobias Ellwood, spoke out against Johnson in Parliament, and his opposition to the prime minister is well established.

