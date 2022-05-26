10 greats from the Land Down Under

Is Rüfüs Du Sol making you long for the land of the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House, and just so many of the deadliest spiders known to man? Where music is concerned, Australia is, to quote Men at Work, the land of plenty. Here are 10 of the greatest bands and singers ever to hail from Oz. And if your favorite is missing from this list — whether you’re hopelessly devoted to Olivia, there’s something about INXS that makes you sweat, or you wanna tell Rick you love him but the point is prob’ly moot — that just goes to show how much good stuff comes from a diet of Vegemite and Anzac biscuits.

Artistic growth, schmartistic growth. AC/DC may only do one thing, and with the subtlety of a hammer, but they do it harder and better than anyone else. (Which itself is the subject of many an AC/DC song.) A favorite of beginning guitarists for good reason: Pick up three chords — the band’s name is a good start — and a disrespectful attitude and half their songs are at your fingertips, right up until Angus gets uncorked and you’re left in the dust.

The Bee Gees

One of the exceedingly rare groups that essentially had two disconnected careers in two disconnected musical styles, with a wilderness period separating them. (See also: Heart.) The brothers Gibb’s early melodramatic chamber-pop gems like “To Love Somebody” and “Massachusetts” would’ve probably been enough to make this list. Then the hits dried up, they decided that you should be dancing instead, and became legends.

The Church

Mixing dream pop, psychedelia, power pop, and the occasional hint of prog, the Church were a lot more than their lone American hit, 1988′s majestic cosmic swirl “Under The Milky Way,” could ever hint at. From the spacious, streamlined epic “You Took” to the gliding lead lines of “Metropolis” to the ecliptical convergence of “Two Places at Once,” the band had its eye on both the journey and the destination.

Crowded House

The band behind the ethereally perfect “Don’t Dream It’s Over” is more of a dual-citizenship situation, with frontman and ex-Split Enzer Neil Finn’s New Zealand bona fides too foundational to deny. But formed in Melbourne with a two-to-one Aussie majority, Crowded House have a foot solidly in the Land Down Under, as well as an ability to imbue impeccably constructed post-Beatles pop songs with a depth and muscle that any country would want to claim.

Sia

With a handful of records that couched pop instincts in crisp, no-fuss production, Ms. Furler spent years chugging along, making music for adults just a hair left of center. Then she retired . . . right before “Titanium,” “Chandelier,” “Cheap Thrills,” and an in-demand career writing songs for Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and others took off. Now she hides behind a wig and a child dancer as she helps steer the direction of modern pop.

Divinyls

Radio’s favorite self-touchers began when guitarist Mark McEntee left the original lineup of Air Supply, and their story just gets wilder from there, especially once pugnacious singer Chrissy Amphlett showed up. A couple of knockout albums of New Wave aggression followed, culminating in “I Touch Myself” hitting No. 4. Viewed in context, it becomes less a titter-worthy novelty than the full flowering of their potential.

Midnight Oil

Unlike a lot of bands that talk the talk, Midnight Oil walks the walk, from ambushing Exxon on their doorstep with a guerrilla protest concert in the wake of the Exxon Valdez oil spill to singer Peter Garrett going on to be the government minister of both education and environment. Unlike a lot of bands that walk the walk, Midnight Oil’s calls to action on Aboriginal rights and indifferent corporatism actually made for great, muscular music.

Kylie Minogue

There aren’t many less auspicious prospects than a teenage soap star covering “The Loco-Motion,” at the time a 25-year-old song famous for not one but two chart-topping renditions. But from humble acorns mighty oaks grow, and Minogue has proven herself one of the great pop divas of the last few decades, laying as much groundwork for Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa as anyone. If only anyone in this country could be bothered to care.

Keith Urban

Country music took root easily in Australia, with its vast central desert dotted with small rural towns, and Urban — who grew up nowhere near there but in a populated coastal, yes, urban center — is its greatest antipodean success story. A guitarist of uncommon skill in any genre and a vocalist free of Southern twang, he pulls threads from pop and rock traditions as well as the Nashville world that made him a star.

You Am I

Frontman Tim Rogers is as close to a modern-day Pete Townshend as may be possible, wielding his rhythm guitar with a grinning, springy energy and writing about any number of oddballs and screwups, some (or all) of whom might be himself. Add a whomping rhythm section and a lead guitarist who’d been transcribing the band’s songs on the Internet as a teen and you’ve got a band that’s impossible to ignore, except stateside.