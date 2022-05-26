Author readings around Boston May 29-June 4

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Lucasta Miller (”Keats: A Brief Life in Nine Poems and One Epitaph”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rachel Barenbaum (“Atomic Anna”), Katherine A. Sherbrooke (”Leaving Coy’s Hill”), and Dariel Suarez (“The Playwright’s House”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Emma Straub (”This Time Tomorrow”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng in person at 7:30 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $10).
WEDNESDAY
Anne Whitney Pierce (”Down to the River”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Juno Dawson (”Her Majesty’s Royal Coven”) is in conversation with Lana Harper at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Ann Leary (”The Foundling”) and Laura Zigman (”Separation Anxiety”) are in conversation with Alex Green in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kendall Kulper (”Murder for the Modern Girl”) is in conversation with Katie Cotugno in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lisa Robinson and Stacy Innerst (”The Sweetest Scoop: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Revolution”) read at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Ren Hutchings (”Under Fortunate Stars”), Ciel Pierlot (”Bluebird”), and Khan Wong (”The Circus Infinite”) read at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Emery Lee (”Café Con Lychee”), Timothy Janovsky (”Never Been Kissed”), Katee Robert (”Electric Idol”), and Olivia Waite (”The Hellion’s Waltz: Feminine Pursuits”) read at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Mary Buchinger (”/ Klaudz /”), Marcia Karp (”If by Song”), and Adam Kirsch (”The Discarded Life”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (tickets are free for virtual admission or $5 for in-person admission).
THURSDAY
Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads at 1 p.m. at Bacon Free Library . . . Ran Abramitzky and Leah Boustan (”Streets of Gold: America’s Untold Story of Immigrant Success”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rachel Careau (”Chéri and the End of Chéri”) is in conversation with Kathleen Antonioli at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Maria Adelmann (”How to Be Eaten”) is in conversation with Kate Bernheimer at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Ann Leary (”The Foundling”) is in conversation with Whitney Scharer in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Mark Arsenault (”The Imposter’s War: The Press, Propaganda, and the Newsman who Battled for the Minds of America”) is in conversation with Adam Reilly at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets are $5) . . . Michaeleen Doucleff (”Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us about the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans”) is in conversation with Deborah Farmer Kris at 7 p.m. at Medway Public Library . . . Cheryl Clark Vermeulen (”They Can Take It Out”), Joan Naviyuk Kane (”Dark Traffic: Poems”), Jhani Randhawa (”Time Regime: Poems”), and Melissa Studdard (”Dear Selection Committee”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
FRIDAY
Sharon D. Anderson (”The Hyannis Airport 1928 to 1948″) reads in person at 1 p.m. at Centerville Public Library . . . Channing Tatum (”The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elon Green (”Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York”) is in conversation with Margaret H. Willison at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ann Hood (”Fly Girl: A Memoir”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
SATURDAY
Chris Van Dusen (”Big Truck Little Island”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.