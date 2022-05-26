Kristen Wiig says hi, hi (to) ‘Mrs. American Pie’

One of my all-time favorites has a new comedy series in the works for the streamer. Kristen Wiig is going to star in “Mrs. American Pie,” based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel. The show will be set in the early 1970s, with Wiig’s Maxine trying to break into Palm Beach high society, even though she doesn’t have their level of wealth and standing.

Kristen Wiig (pictured last December) is going to star in the Apple TV+ series “Mrs. American Pie,” based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Josh Lucas has been cast in the show as Wiig’s husband. The cast also includes Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Ricky Martin. Laura Dern, who is executive producing, is also likely to take on a role. The show is created and written by Abe Sylvia, whose credits include “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Nurse Jackie.”

Before “Mrs. American Pie” arrives, another one of my favorite “SNL” alums will be in a series that premieres on June 24. Maya Rudolph stars in “Loot” as a billionaire divorcee who suddenly decides to work with the charitable foundation that had been established in her name. Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Nat Faxon costar.

Apple TV+ also has Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso,” Will Ferrell in “The Shrink Next Door,” and current “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong in “Schmigadoon.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.