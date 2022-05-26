Local bestsellers for the week ended May 22

"This Time Tomorrow" by Emma Straub.

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

4. The Lioness Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

5. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

9. When Women Were Dragons Kelly Barnhill Doubleday

10. Book of Night Holly Black Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

6. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil Tina Brown Crown

8. Things to Look Forward To Sophie Blackall Chronicle Books

9. Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up Selma Blair Knopf

10. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important than Kindness: and Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World Carlo Rovelli Riverhead

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

5. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

8. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

6. The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden Uli Lorimer, Native Plant Trust Timber Press

7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

9. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City Andrea Elliott Random House

10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.