Making his Celebrity Series solo debut, Dashon Burton is a dream come true

Well, almost — we were in Cambridge. If you’d like to check off the city of Boston on your list of places you’ve sung solo, Mr. Burton, you’re going to have to come back and do another show. (Please do.)

CAMBRIDGE — Dashon Burton, a clarion bass-baritone with a burgeoning international career, has graced stages in the city of Boston several times: Symphony Hall, Jordan Hall, the Hatch Shell. He has been featured with various organizations including Boston Baroque, the Handel and Haydn Society, and Ashmont Hill Chamber Music, where he worked with the young singers of the Ashmont Boy Choir. And, he explained from the stage between selections at his Celebrity Series of Boston Debut Series recital Wednesday evening at Longy School of Music’s Pickman Hall, he has sung recitals in several of the towns around Boston — but this was his first time “within the city limits,” he said.

Burton’s recital, with pianist Lindsay Garritson, had originally been slated for the end of January but was postponed, and every moment was worth both the wait and the hassle of navigating Harvard Square during graduation festivities. With the theme “Immortal Dreams,” his program meditated on dreams in many senses: nightmares, fantasies, and the struggle for a better world.

As Burton’s career as a soloist has taken flight, he has often appeared in sacred music for chorus and orchestra: Bach’s Passions, Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” or Handel’s “Messiah,” in which he can always be relied on to wake up any third-act sleepers with his “The Trumpet Shall Sound.” The first half of this program leaned into that familiar fare, beginning with Bach’s cantata “Ich habe genug,” BWV 82. In the first aria, for which singer and pianist were joined by oboist Kemp Jernigan, Burton sounded a bit tentative, as if he were afraid he’d drown out his compatriots if he didn’t hold back, but he hit his stride during the recitative and never lost it again.

Even for a nonbeliever such as myself, watching him sing feels like looking directly at the sun — he is alight with the spirit of the music. The same was true in Brahms’s “Four Serious Songs,” a contemplation of mortality composed in anticipation of the death of the ailing Clara Schumann. The biblical texts of these four are more prose than poetry, and Burton and Garritson shaped them into an expressive arc from chaos and despair to acceptance and peace, landing in the purpose of a life lived with love.

These were followed by Gabriel Fauré’s sensual “Mirages,” four flowing tunes on the dreamlike poetry of Renée de Brimont. Burton seemed less at ease in French than in German, but he handled each song with curiosity and elegance. The evening’s time machine finally landed in the Harlem Renaissance with Margaret Bonds’s “Three Dream Portraits,” with which she set to music the poems of her friend Langston Hughes. Here Burton’s brilliance was again almost too intense to behold, as Hughes’s verses of Black joy and pride came alive in his voice.

As an encore, he introduced Ernest Charles’s “When I Have Sung My Songs” by connecting it to Meryl Streep’s performance in the 2016 biopic of socialite and famously terrible singer Florence Foster Jenkins. “Hopefully the comparisons stop there!” he said with a smile. They did.

DASHON BURTON

