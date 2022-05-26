Seeing the subjugation of women in ‘The Foundling’

Mary Engle, Leary’s protagonist, has been raised in a Catholic orphanage, left there by her widowed father. Once he dies, leaving her solely in the care of a cruel aunt, she seizes the opportunity to work for Dr. Agnes Vogel, Nettleton’s director. Having been told that the Nettleton inmates are prostitutes or mentally disabled, which allowed them to be “preyed upon by men,” she is appalled to recognize a peer from the orphanage, Lillian, the foundling of the title, among them. Although the nuns have taught Mary that foundlings are “blessed with good luck,” Lillian is in dire straits, working as a virtual slave in the Nettleton dairy. The young women’s renewed relationship, and Mary’s attempts to help Lillian, form the plot of this lively historical fiction, taking on the horrors of the institution, high-society bootleggers, and a wild climax in a snowstorm.

As activists are well aware, American women’s fight for bodily autonomy is ongoing. One of the most shameful battles in this war occurred in the 1920s, when eugenics — the study of breeding a better human race — enjoyed popular acceptance. A decade before the Nazis would adopt the pseudoscience in their quest for a master race in Germany, Americans were imprisoning “undesirables,” any judged to have mental or moral defects, including women who had extramarital or interracial sexual relations. That’s the factual setting for Ann Leary’s new novel “ The Foundling ,” which places an apparently naïve young woman as a secretary in the Nettleton State Village for Feebleminded Women of Childbearing Age.

Advertisement

In her author’s note, Leary identifies a personal connection with her setting. Her orphaned grandmother worked as a stenographer for a similar institution, also in Pennsylvania. Leary’s grandmother died before the author could question her about her experiences. But if Leary’s grandmother remains a cipher, her heroine shouldn’t be, and yet Mary remains underwritten — more plot device than fully fleshed character. When we meet her, for example, Mary is presented as ingenuous, “thoroughly awed” by Dr. Vogel and accepting of her horrific ideas. “I had no idea there was a place where girls with slow minds could be sent for their safekeeping,” she says. This credulity, as presented by Leary, is improbable: Mary has read widely, and somewhere between Virginia Woolf, Edith Wharton, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, all named as favorites, she should have garnered a more sophisticated view of the world.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Perhaps more to the point, Mary is not sexually naïve, having experienced abuse as a child and, by the time of the story, fully aware of its sexual nature. Granted, the young woman is apparently in denial about the abuse at the book’s beginning — the memories sneak in, first through scent — but her reactions to the so-called sexual crimes of the Nettleton inmates carry none of the emotional resonance we would expect from a survivor.

Advertisement

While this denial — and her own struggle to survive — could explain why Mary distances herself from the imprisoned women, disconnecting herself from them emotionally, a more fully realized character might be expected to experience some personal repercussions — shame or even a smidgen of complicity — as she learns of their promiscuity and other supposed crimes. Her strict Catholic upbringing, a frequent theme, also appears to have been unbelievably enlightened, considering the speed with which she accepts Vogel’s line that these “unfortunates” must be pitied and cared for, rather than punished for their sins.

Advertisement

Credibility is stretched further when Mary finally has a consensual sexual encounter. While it is presented as an appropriately rebellious act, the good girl finally cutting loose, it appears to have no emotional fallout. Not only does Mary not consider her religious teachings, she also does not concern herself with the practical consequences — even though her lover warns that he hasn’t “any protection or anything.” Nor, more tellingly, does she make any connection between herself and the imprisoned women of Nettleton.

Even Mary’s backstory is left as a tantalizing red herring. “Your mama! I seen her before, ain’t she yer spittin’ image?” says an older inmate, who appears to recognize Mary and implies she knew her dead mother. The possibilities are intriguing — and not explored. “We never talked about my mother. She was dead” is all we learn.

Lillian, by contrast, is much more fully realized in fewer words. Mary’s memories reveal a confident, at times reckless, girl who craved connection, who “loved babies” and wedges herself “next to the baby on Sister’s wide lap.” In the book’s timeline, we see much less of Lillian than we do of Mary, but it is clearly her spirit and ingenuity — and perhaps a smidgen of that foundling luck — that have not only kept her alive but united the other inmates. Ultimately, her courage inspires Mary to seek a life apart from prejudice and the past. It’s a pity Leary didn’t make Lillian the author of her own story, as so many women would choose to be.

Advertisement

THE FOUNDLING

By Ann Leary

Scribner, 333 pages, $27.99

Clea Simon is the author, most recently, of “Hold Me Down.” She can be reached at www.CleaSimon.com.