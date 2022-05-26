Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

PILE The jagged rock outfit with roots in the 2010s Allston basement-show scene, who just had three of their early albums remastered by underground-rock guru Bob Weston, return to the area. With Gentle Heat and Bat House. May 30, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

KRISTIN HERSH The indie-rock pioneer and author — whose band 50 Foot Wave released its second album, the exquisitely heavy “Black Pearl,” last month — plays an acoustic set accompanied by a onetime Throwing Muses bandmate and frequent collaborator, bassist-drummer Fred Abong. May 30, 8 p.m. Haymarket Lounge at City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

SYD The soul auteur and leader of the post-funk collective The Internet comes to town in support of her latest album, “Broken Hearts Club,” which uses undulating grooves and a minimalist interpretation of the Quiet Storm era to grapple with the dual mind-bends of the pandemic and a huge breakup. June 2, 8 p.m. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

CAMPFIRE. How do you know that summer is here? 1. It’s Memorial Day weekend. 2. Passim’s campfire. is taking place. Like just about everything else, it’s back after a forced hiatus for four days of performances and “campfire collaborations” from an engaging variety of local performers, both well-known and just starting out. May 27, 6 p.m.; May 28-30, 4 p.m. $10 single day, $25 four-day pass. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

NOAH Y MAURIZIO’S ACOUSTIC NOMADS The aim of this young Berklee-College-birthed outfit is to “reimagine the stringband” by bringing together a range of musical traditions, from jazz to Appalachian and Celtic to Brazilian, Peruvian, and other South American strains. Look at their website and you’ll see they’ve already garnered plaudits from the likes of Mike Block, Mike Marshall, and Tony Trischka. June 1, 10 p.m. No cover. The Plough and Stars, 912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-576-0032, www.ploughandstars.com

GRANT-LEE PHILLIPS Phillips has always been capable of introspection, and recent events only intensified that capacity, which resulted in a new home recording, “All That You Can Dream.” He’s currently on tour in support of the record, and plays solo Thursday. Singer-songwriter Jarrod Dickenson opens. June 2, 8 p.m. $30. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DONNA BYRNE QUARTET The singer’s singer (Tony Bennett’s a fan!) is admired for her deft touch with lyrics and unfussy way with melody. Featuring pianist Tim Ray, bassist Marshall Wood, and drummer Steve Langone. May 28, 7 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

GLOBAL JAZZ WOMXN Global Jazz Club presents an all-female ensemble from the Berklee Global Jazz Institute, led by alto saxophonist, composer, and educator Patricia Zarate Perez, the first Chilean woman to graduate from Berklee. The program will include originals and arrangements of pieces by female musicians worldwide. June 1, 6:30 p.m. $5-$20. Global Jazz Club at @CROMA, Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.globaljazzclub.com

RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS This dynamic multiple Blues Award-winning act is led by veteran Estrin, a superb songwriter, soulful singer, and scorching harmonica player. June 1, 7 p.m. $15-$40. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, jimmysoncongress.com; June 2, 7:30 p.m. $24. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

CALLIOPE’S CALL Boston-based art song boosters Calliope’s Call liven up the usually-quiet Memorial Day weekend with a virtual broadcast of “Evolution: The Composer’s Voice,” featuring several new art songs commissioned by soprano Laura Strickling from composers such as Reinaldo Moya, Lori Laitman, and Felix Jarrar. The new pieces are presented side by side with earlier works from each composer’s career. Virtual broadcast available May 27-June 30. www.calliopescall.org

I GIVE YOU MY HOME Guerilla Opera takes over the Nichols House Museum for a site-specific operatic monodrama inspired by the life of the museum’s founder: suffrage advocate and garden architecture enthusiast Rose Standish Nichols. Music and libretto by Beth Wiemann; Cara Consilvio directs. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. June 3-5. www.guerillaopera.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS A remixing of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” into a “hip-hop opera” that features a live DJ (DJ WhySham) and a cast of four: Malik Mitchell as Dromio of Syracuse, Henry Morehouse as Dromio of Ephesus, Victoria Omoregie as Antipholus of Ephesus, and Anderson Stinson III, as Antipholus of Syracuse. Directed by Christopher V. Edwards. Through June 26. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Charlestown Working Theater, Charlestown. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

THE INHERITANCE Last year Matthew López won the Tony Award for best play with this epic, two-part drama. Young gay New Yorkers of the 21st century wrestle with the question of what they owe to the generation behind them — the one that suffered through the scourge of AIDS and governmental indifference — and to the generation ahead of them, who need to learn and understand their collective history. Asks one character: “If we can’t have a conversation with the past, what will be our future?” Directed by Paul Daigneault. Through June 11. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA Ramona Lisa Alexander excels as a Black mother whose grief-driven need for action propels her on a journey into comic-book-style fantasy after her 14-year-old son is killed by police. The ineradicable ache of a mother’s loss comes through with devastating force, and so, too, does playwright Inda Craig-Galván’s anger at the conditions that allow such losses to keep happening. Skillfully directed by Monica White Ndounou. On-demand digital streaming production extended to June 4. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival. www.companyone.org. For questions, email boxoffice@companyone.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DORRANCE DANCE Celebrating a landmark 10th anniversary, MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance and her dazzlingly talented dancers open Global Arts Live Spring Dance Festival with a one-night-only performance of “SOUNDspace.” The tap adventure explores the art form of percussive dance as music, with inventive movement creating intricate rhythms that pound and percolate. June 2, $40-$65 ($120 for three-performance Festival Pass). Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. www.globalartslive.org

Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal" pairs ice skating and acrobatics. Matt Beard Photography

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Just as the weather starts to heat up, the visionary Canadian circus puts its artistry on ice with “Crystal.” The organization is billing it as the first acrobatic performance on the frozen playground of the ice rink, pairing world class ice skaters with acrobats to challenge the laws of gravity. The story line follows a misfit young heroine on a quest for self-discovery. June 1-12, $39-$154. Agganis Arena. www.ticketmaster.com

RE:INCARNATION By Qudus Onikeku and the QDance Company from Nigeria, this US premiere is an ode to the richness of Nigerian culture. Featuring 10 dancers and two musicians, it draws on Afrobeats, Afro dances, and Black aesthetics mixed with the vibrance of Nigerian youth culture to celebrate the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. June 3-4, $35-$40. PS21 Open Air Pavilion, Chatham, N.Y. https://ps21chatham.org/

POETRY IN MOTION The most recent playlist from Jacob’s Pillow’s excellent Dance Interactive page explores the intersection between dance and poetry. Fifteen clips from performances spanning eras and genres highlight some of the extraordinary choreographic inspiration derived from the written word. Don’t miss the Nederlands Dans Theater 2 eye-popping performance of “Shutters Shut,” to a score of Gertrude Stein reading her “If I Told Him, A Completed Portrait of Picasso.” https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MATTHEW ANGELO HARRISON: ROBOTA Harrison, a Detroit-based artist, honed his sculptural skills in the most Motor City of ways: as a model-maker for Ford, crafting prototypes from clay. Those skills are now applied to prototypes of an entirely different kind, of an entirely-imaginable world where human labor itself is an artifact, replaced by indifferent machines. Through July 24. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. Through July 24. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION: THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL ILLUSTRATED May marks a full century since Daniel Chester French’s iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln first took its seat in its eponymous memorial in Washington, D.C. This exhibition examines the sculpture’s surprisingly large role in popular culture, as well as various proposals for the park and the memorial — a pyramid, a ziggurat, an arching row of columns not unlike St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome — and the process French, from Concord, went through in creating one of the most enduringly beloved pieces of public art in the country. Through Sept. 4. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Route 183, Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

PHILIP GUSTON NOW Guston famously broke with his Abstract Expressionist confreres in the late 1960s with a series of grotesquely cartoonish portrayals of white-hooded KKK figures doing mundane things like driving around and smoking — the banality of evil, refit to the era of civil rights. This show, the first comprehensive Guston retrospective in a generation, both carefully builds to that moment and pushes past it, reminding us who Guston was, how he got there, and above all, never forgets what a masterful painter he was. Through Sept. 11. The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

ALPHA 60 This year marks the bicentennial of landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903), who designed the Emerald Necklace. Celebrate it by exploring curator Michael Lewy’s installation of 21 augmented reality pieces by 19 artists throughout the parks, supported by Boston Cyberarts and Hoverlay. You’ll need a smartphone or tablet and the Hoverlay app. The intriguing slate of artists includes AR pioneers John Craig Freeman and Will Pappenheimer. Through Sept. 30. Along the Emerald Necklace. www.bostoncyberarts.org/alpha

CATE McQUAID

Michael Lewy, "Beta 64," 3-D digital animation, in "Alpha 60." Michael Lewy

EVENTS

Comedy

KELSEY COOK High school reunions can be tough, and Cook’s was no exception. “My high school crush showed up with a marijuana leaf tattooed on his face,” she says. “I was still in denial. I was like, ‘Well, someone’s not afraid of commitment.’” May 27-28, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

REGGIE CONQUEST The comic had some unexpected sibling rivalry when his brother was released from prison during the pandemic. “My brother came home looking great,” he says. “Five years of prison? He got abs. His beard connects. Clear skin. It’s like he was locked up in a Whole Foods.” May 28, 7:30 p.m. $20-$40. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

THE SLAVA UKRAINI COMEDY This three-day, multi-show festival features shows at various local venues, including The Rockwell, Nick’s Comedy Stop, and Improv Asylum, with Boston comics Paul Gillespie, Kathe Farris, Janet McNamara, Brian Longwell, Gary Petersen, Ryan Erwin, and others to benefit Poland Humanitarian Action, a group helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Ukrainian comic Oleksandr Kachura will drop in via Zoom for the June 2 show at the Rockwell and Vic Victor, a Ukrainian immigrant working in the Boston area, will be there live. June 2-4, various times and venues. Check www.slavaukrainicomedyfestival.com for details.

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FAMILY PICNIC DAY It seems we’ve leapfrogged spring and gone straight to summer, so we might as well take advantage of it. Take a day to enjoy a warm Revere picnic, complete with music, info on pollination, and even a bounce house. Just bring a picnic blanket and some good eats, and you’re sure to have a blast. May 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Susan B. Anthony Middle School, 107 Newhall St., Revere. facebook.com

DIY COMICS IN THE REY ROOM This weekend, the Boston Public Library offers your child the chance to create their very own comic book. Check back every week for a different themed activity. May 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Central Library, 700 Boylston St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

FRANK HATCH FREE DAY Honoring longtime Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum trustee Frank Hatch, this yearly event is back with music in the museum’s courtyard, mask-making with artist Veronica Robles, and collage-making throughout the Gardner. May 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. gardnermuseum.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















