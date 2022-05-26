‘This Old House’ star Norm Abram to hang up his tool belt after more than 40 years on television

“Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt,” the show said in the announcement, adding that Abram would be “sent off in style” with a one-hour tribute special, “The House That Norm Built,” premiering this fall. The special will chronicle Abram’s 43 years on television, showcasing his “uncompromising craftsmanship,” and will feature archived footage and interviews with friends, peers, and celebrities.

Abram, 72, is the carpenter-turned-TV personality who was first discovered in Boston in the late 1970s. Known for his renovation work, he became a pioneer of the now-popular home improvement television genre, filming over 1,000 episodes of PBS’s “This Old House” and more than 280 episodes of “The New Yankee Workshop.”

Home improvement legend Norm Abram of “The Old House” is leaving the show after more than four decades, according to an announcement from the series .

The tribute will air Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. on PBS and will stream on the Roku channel.

Abram first got into home improvement with his father, a Boston carpenter, in 1958 on a job installing hardwood floors.

“That first job led to many weekends and summer breaks spent with his father learning the discipline of methodical pace and common sense,” the announcement said. Twenty years later, Abram was commissioned to build a barn by television producer and director Russell Morash, who was “so taken with Norm’s work” he invited him to help with the renovation of a house in Boston’s historic Dorchester neighborhood — with a GBH crew filming the process for a series.

The televised feature was an instant success, the show said, and Abram was brought on as “master carpenter” of “This Old House” when the series first premiered in 1979. Another home improvement show, “The New Yankee Workshop,” which Abram would host, was developed about 10 years later.

“Norm is a living legend that helped create the home improvement television genre and entire networks are now in existence because of the trusted expertise to generations of homeowners that he provided,” said Dan Suratt, vice president of “This Old House” at Roku.

Viewers may recognize Abram for his trademark plaid shirt and his iconic slogan, “Measure twice, cut once.” Abram could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It will be hard for anyone to measure up to Norm,” Suratt said in the announcement. “We’re honored to have had him as part of our family.”

“This Old House” and the spinoff “Ask This Old House” have received a combined 117 Emmy nominations with 20 Emmy wins overall, according to the show. “This Old House” is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 18.

