Who’s playing when at Boston Calling

By Globe staffUpdated May 26, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Metallica (pictured in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas) headline Boston Calling on Sunday and will close the three-day festival.Ethan Miller/Getty Images/file

FRIDAY

Nine Inch Nails

Rüfüs Du Sol

Haim

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

SATURDAY

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

Earthgang

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

SUNDAY

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

For specific set times and stages where each artist will be appearing, go to bostoncalling.com/interactive-lineup/#/schedule/byVenue, which includes a tool to create a personal schedule.

