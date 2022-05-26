Who’s playing when at Boston Calling

FRIDAY
Nine Inch Nails
Rüfüs Du Sol
Haim
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
SATURDAY
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
Earthgang
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
SUNDAY
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
For specific set times and stages where each artist will be appearing, go to bostoncalling.com/interactive-lineup/#/schedule/byVenue, which includes a tool to create a personal schedule.