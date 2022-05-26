At Boston Chamber, Mariano outlines plans for tax relief

House Speaker Ron Mariano told reporters on Thursday that he wants a tax relief package passed and on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk by the end of July, the deadline for complex bills this session. “We’re working on something [and] my goal is to have something,” Mariano said, when asked whether a tax-relief bill could be written and passed by July 31. Senate President Karen Spilka earlier this month expressed similar sentiments, after the state reported a huge surplus from April tax revenue. Baker has been pushing his wide-ranging, $700 million tax relief package since January. But neither the House nor the Senate have put forward their own specific tax cut proposals. Mariano, in his comments on Thursday, did suggest the state’s aggressive estate tax is due for an overhaul, in part because it is an outlier compared to those in other states. (Baker’s plan also would offer estate tax relief.) Mariano also mentioned he might seek additional revenue from “the whole gig economy, that’s ripe for some examination [and] I think we would be silly to give them a free pass” though he didn’t offer specifics there, either. Mariano had just delivered a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce in which he outlined his priorities for the remaining two months of formal sessions: legalizing sports betting (including for college games), establishing more state aid for the offshore wind energy industry, helping community hospitals, and supporting cannabis businesses owned by people of color. Mariano also called on the chamber members to suggest legislation this fall that would require larger companies to provide “childcare resources” for their employees; he said the chamber’s input would be used to craft a new childcare bill in the Legislature’s next two-year session. ― JON CHESTO

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Cambridge biotech Moderna, said he plans to donate the bulk of his family wealth, focusing his philanthropy on issues such as health care and global food security. “We’ve told the kids that they get a good education, we take care of that,” Bancel said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “They’ll get the family house, you know. But the rest we’re going to give away.” Bancel, 49, said earlier this week that he plans to exercise some of his Moderna stock options over the course of about the next 12 months and sell the shares, donating the proceeds. That could generate about $355 million for charity, he said. The CEO has an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion. Bancel holds a 1.36 percent stake in Moderna, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after reducing his holding by about one-sixth since the end of the first quarter last year. The COVID-19 vaccine maker’s stock soared to a high of nearly $500 a share in August before losing value amid concern about whether vaccine orders would keep pace. The entire biotech sector has declined over that time period as well. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

The number of home sellers lowering prices has reached the highest level since October 2019, the latest sign that the housing market is slowing from its once-frenzied pandemic pace. Nearly one in five sellers dropped prices during the four-week period ended May 22, Redfin Corp. said in a report Thursday. Other measures of how hot the market is, including a house’s time on market and the percentage of homes selling above listing price, have also plateaued. Consumers are contending with some of the highest mortgage rates in years, despite the dip in those figures in the past two weeks. Higher rates, coupled with economic uncertainty, are raising questions about whether the US housing boom has met its limit with signs emerging that the once-intense pace of the market could be decelerating. “The picture of a softening housing market is becoming more clear, especially to home sellers who are increasingly turning to price drops as buyers become more cost-conscious under higher mortgage rates,” Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist, said in a statement. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration to use a higher estimate, challenged by Republican-led states, for calculating damages to people and the environment from greenhouse gas emissions. The justices did not comment in refusing to put back in place an order from a federal judge in Louisiana that had blocked the administration from putting greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries. The approach uses the “social cost of carbon” to calculate future climate damages to justify tougher restrictions for fossil fuels, transportation, and other industries. The federal appeals court in New Orleans put the order on hold and Louisiana led nine states in asking the high court to in to intervene. The justices’ refusal to do so allows the administration to use an interim standard of $51 in damages per ton of carbon dioxide emitted while it works to update and possibly increase the cost per ton. The $51 figure was used by the Obama administration before the Trump administration cut it to $7. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

Substack, the ballyhooed newsletter platform that has lured prominent writers with the promise of cashing in on their relationships with readers, has dropped efforts to raise money after the market for venture investments cooled in recent months, according to people with knowledge of the decision. Substack held discussions with potential investors in recent months about raising $75 million to $100 million to fund the growth of its business, said the people, who would speak only anonymously because the talks were private. Some of the fund-raising discussions valued the company at $750 million to $1 billion, they said. The decision is another sign of the stark shift from the recent years of free-flowing cash for young startups, particularly buzzy, consumer-facing ones such as Substack, which has raised at least $86 million over three rounds of funding, according to PitchBook, which tracks funding. A Substack spokesperson, Lulu Cheng Meservey, declined to comment on the company’s financials or any funding conversations. She said the company continued to be in growth mode, pointing to a webpage with more than a dozen job listings, including a head of growth. ― NEW YORK TIMES

The Biden administration is reaching out to the oil industry to inquire about restarting shuttered refineries, as the White House scrambles to address record high-gasoline prices that are setting off political alarm bells ahead of the midterm elections. Members of the National Economic Council and other officials have inquired within the industry about factors that led some refining operations to be curtailed and if plans are underway to restart capacity, a person familiar with the matter said. The person, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record, added that no direct ask to restart operations was made. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The administration’s efforts come as the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline stood at a record $4.60 Wednesday, just as the summer driving season is set to begin. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Microsoft Corp. will slow hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, citing a need to realign staffing priorities as it approaches a new fiscal year in a time of global economic uncertainty. All new hires must be approved by executive vice president Rajesh Jha and his leadership team, Jha told employees in an e-mail Thursday, a Microsoft spokesperson said. Those groups have expanded recently and the company wants to make sure it’s making the right hires in the right places, the spokesperson said. The slowdown is not companywide, and overall the software maker will continue to hire, the spokesperson said, noting that such caution is typical in periods of economic volatility. Other big technology companies have been slowing or freezing hiring in the past several months as stocks plummet and fears of an economic recession escalate. Chipmaker Nvidia said it expects to decelerate hiring in the second half of fiscal 2023, and companies such as Meta Platforms, Snap, and Salesforce have taken similar steps. Earlier this month, Microsoft said it will nearly double its budget for salary increases and boost stock grants in order to better retain key workers. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS