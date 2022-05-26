A Beaux-Arts bash in Providence, a stylish base camp in N.H., and a Grand Canyon getaway

Celebrate the Graduate Providence hotel’s 100-year anniversary with 1920s-themed cocktails, food, and live performances by New England vintage dance company, The Tropigals and the Compaq Big Band ($75). Formerly the Providence Biltmore, the redesigned landmark in the heart of downtown is now part of the Graduate Hotels’ handcrafted collection of accommodations located in university towns in the United States and United Kingdom. The lobby’s original ornate ceiling, crystal chandeliers, and glass-and-brass elevator shine among other Beaux-Arts design elements incorporated throughout while guest rooms sport old-world charm with layers of plaid, tweed, and leather. Amenities include Reiners (a sports-inspired dining experience); lobby-level coffee shop; and the full-service Norwich Spa. All key cards at Graduate Hotels (including another in New Haven) look like old college ID cards, and feature notable alumni. Rates from $229. 401-421-0700, www.graduatehotels.com/providence

Advertisement

Sailors and landlubbers alike are invited to experience The Sailing Museum, a just-debuted destination in Newport, R.I., the heart of New England’s sailing community.

AHOY SAILORS!

Sailors and landlubbers alike are invited to experience The Sailing Museum, a just-debuted destination in Newport, R.I., the heart of New England’s sailing community. Designed to introduce new audiences to the principles of sailing while appealing to the sailing faithful, the museum offers 11 immersive exhibits, additional interactive media exhibits, and objects and artifacts related to the sport — many which have been provided by members of the National Sailing Hall of Fame and America’s Cup Hall of Fame. Located in the historic Armory Building on Thames Street. Open daily. Adults $18; seniors, military and college students $15; ages 11-18 $12; 10 and under free. 401-324-5761, thesailingmuseum.org

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Be one of the first guests to stay at Bluebird Sunapee, the newest offering from Lark Hotels’ growing brand of redesigned, contemporary hotels, motels, and lodges.

STYLISH AND AFFORDABLE BASE CAMP IN N.H.

Be one of the first guests to stay at Bluebird Sunapee, the newest offering from Lark Hotels’ growing brand of redesigned, contemporary hotels, motels, and lodges. Nestled between Mount Sunapee and Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire, 53-room hotel is the perfect base camp for visitors looking to enjoy the region’s year-round activities — hiking, biking, canoeing, snowboarding, ice fishing, alpine skiing and more. Rooms feature forest green and white wainscot paneling, alpine modern furnishings, printed camp blankets and luxury bedding. Amenities include indoor pool with a seasonal outdoor deck; wood-burning stove during fall and winter seasons; kids game room; and plenty of storage for your gear. Rates from $134. 603-763-2010, www.bluebirdhotels.com/hotels/sunapee

Advertisement

Anglers heading to Southern Alaska will want to check out The Ketch (formerly the Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina), a revitalized 25-room boutique hotel nestled along the Tongass Narrows, minutes from downtown, Ketchikan airport, and cruise ship docks. Handout

THERE:

KETCH A FISH

Anglers heading to Southern Alaska will want to check out The Ketch (formerly the Edgewater Inn Restaurant & Marina), a revitalized 25-room boutique hotel nestled along the Tongass Narrows, minutes from downtown, Ketchikan airport, and cruise ship docks. The intimate fishing inn has been reimagined as a casual-chic residential lodge designed with deconstructed and upcycled materials associated with fishing, hiking, and the great outdoors. (Think thermal fleece curtains and nautical lighting fixtures.) Open seasonally from June 1 to Sept. 30. Rates from $349 per person, double occupancy, including meals. Two-night minimum stay required. Add-on excursions include fully guided and self-guided fishing packages. 800-247-9059, www.theketchinn.com

Take a ride on the Grand Canyon Railway and save 30 percent on one- and two-night Summer Getaway Packages that include accommodations, round-trip train travel in one of six classes of service, dinner, and breakfast.

A GRAND RAILWAY PACKAGE

Take a ride on the Grand Canyon Railway and save 30 percent on one- and two-night Summer Getaway Packages that include accommodations, round-trip train travel in one of six classes of service, dinner, and breakfast. Located 2.5 hours from Phoenix and 4 hours from Las Vegas, the train runs daily from Williams, on historic Route 66, to within steps of the South Rim and El Tovar. Composed of railcars from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, including luxury dome cars, open platform observation car, and vintage coaches with opening windows, the train departs at 9:30 a.m. and returns at 5:45 p.m. with a three-plus hour layover for exploring the canyon and its historic buildings and exhibits. Packages available through Sept. 1; rates from $180/adults. Don’t want to stay overnight? Full-day adventures also available, from $67/adults; $32/children. 800-843-8724, www.thetrain.com/offers/summer-getaway-package

Advertisement

The newest must-have item for on-the-go spills is the handy Emergency Kit offered by Wine Away, a leading red wine stain remover for 25 years. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

WINE WITHOUT WORRY

Wine-loving travelers no longer need to avoid red wine — and its possible stains — while on vacation or business trips. The newest must-have item for on-the-go spills is the handy Emergency Kit offered by Wine Away, a leading red wine stain remover for 25 years. The kit contains two mini-mist sprays for removing wine stains, that also can be used for coffee, blood, ink, and other accidental spills. Weighing less than one-ounce each, the sprays are TSA-friendly, meaning you can easily slip them in your handbag or briefcase before your flight. $9.99. Single-use travel packets are also available. 15 for $15. www.wineaway.com/shop/p/emergency-kit

NECEE REGIS