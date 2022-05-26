fb-pixel Skip to main content
Faccia Brutta opens on Newbury Street; Telegraph Hill returns to Southie

Plus, global eats at the CommonWealth Kitchen Food Show and Middle Eastern sweets and savories at Time Out Market Boston.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated May 26, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Baked goods at La Saison, now at Time Out Market Boston.

Openings: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer’s Faccia Brutta (278 Newbury St.), has arrived. The coastal Italian spot is also home to a downstairs wine nook, Bar Pallino, which serves several styles of Negroni.

There’s plenty of seafood on the menu: a grilled half lobster with chili butter, bluefin tuna with fennel pollen and almond tabbouleh, bucatini with baby clams, grilled octopus, hamachi in fig leaf oil … you get the idea. Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. The duo also own Coppa, Little Donkey, and Toro.

La Saison Bakery moves into Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive), serving sourdough, flatbreads, feta-za’atar scones, pistachio rosewater cookies, teacakes, and other bread-based delicacies. Owner Soheil Fathi started the shop in Iran 15 years ago before moving to the United States in 2017; many of his dishes incorporate Middle Eastern flavors. Visit daily from 8:30 a.m. Siena Farms has also joined the market; enroll in their CSA program to pick up boxes of fresh produce on-site.

Reopenings: Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar reopens in South Boston (289 Dorchester St.) this week after being shuttered since March 2020. Visit for burgers, short-rib grilled cheese, a Cubano sandwich, and ice cream from Christina’s.

Food Festivals: Visit the CommonWealth Kitchen Food Show (85 Northern Ave.) on Thursday, June 9, at 4 p.m., highlighting more than 85 women-owned and BIPOC businesses. Sample Mexican street food from Across the Border; cheeses from Curds & Co.; Argentine empanadas from Del Sur; Dominican rice bowls from Las Palmas; tamales and salsas from Mr. Tamole; dumplings from Yang’s; and so much more. Browse the impressive lineup at www.commonwealthkitchen.org/foodshow. Tickets are $15 in advance (kids under 12 are free).

Coming soon: The Dubliner (2 Center Plaza) is on track to open in June, bringing what chef Aidan McGee calls modern Irish food to Government Center. He promises a “real marriage of New England and Ireland together,” as he told the Globe in March, with fish and chips, smoked salmon, and house-made soda bread. McGee is originally from Donegal and worked in London at the Mandarin Oriental and the scene-y Truscott Arms gastropub before arriving stateside with his wife, a Harvard fellow studying nuclear weapons.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

