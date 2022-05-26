Faccia Brutta opens on Newbury Street; Telegraph Hill returns to Southie

Openings: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer’s Faccia Brutta (278 Newbury St.), has arrived. The coastal Italian spot is also home to a downstairs wine nook, Bar Pallino, which serves several styles of Negroni.
There’s plenty of seafood on the menu: a grilled half lobster with chili butter, bluefin tuna with fennel pollen and almond tabbouleh, bucatini with baby clams, grilled octopus, hamachi in fig leaf oil … you get the idea. Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. The duo also own Coppa, Little Donkey, and Toro.
La Saison Bakery moves into Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive), serving sourdough, flatbreads, feta-za’atar scones, pistachio rosewater cookies, teacakes, and other bread-based delicacies. Owner Soheil Fathi started the shop in Iran 15 years ago before moving to the United States in 2017; many of his dishes incorporate Middle Eastern flavors. Visit daily from 8:30 a.m. Siena Farms has also joined the market; enroll in their CSA program to pick up boxes of fresh produce on-site.
Reopenings: Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar reopens in South Boston (289 Dorchester St.) this week after being shuttered since March 2020. Visit for burgers, short-rib grilled cheese, a Cubano sandwich, and ice cream from Christina’s.
Food Festivals: Visit the CommonWealth Kitchen Food Show (85 Northern Ave.) on Thursday, June 9, at 4 p.m., highlighting more than 85 women-owned and BIPOC businesses. Sample Mexican street food from Across the Border; cheeses from Curds & Co.; Argentine empanadas from Del Sur; Dominican rice bowls from Las Palmas; tamales and salsas from Mr. Tamole; dumplings from Yang’s; and so much more. Browse the impressive lineup at www.commonwealthkitchen.org/foodshow. Tickets are $15 in advance (kids under 12 are free).
Coming soon: The Dubliner (2 Center Plaza) is on track to open in June, bringing what chef Aidan McGee calls modern Irish food to Government Center. He promises a “real marriage of New England and Ireland together,” as he told the Globe in March, with fish and chips, smoked salmon, and house-made soda bread. McGee is originally from Donegal and worked in London at the Mandarin Oriental and the scene-y Truscott Arms gastropub before arriving stateside with his wife, a Harvard fellow studying nuclear weapons.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.