Faccia Brutta opens on Newbury Street; Telegraph Hill returns to Southie

Openings: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer’s Faccia Brutta (278 Newbury St.), has arrived. The coastal Italian spot is also home to a downstairs wine nook, Bar Pallino, which serves several styles of Negroni.

There’s plenty of seafood on the menu: a grilled half lobster with chili butter, bluefin tuna with fennel pollen and almond tabbouleh, bucatini with baby clams, grilled octopus, hamachi in fig leaf oil … you get the idea. Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. The duo also own Coppa, Little Donkey, and Toro.

La Saison Bakery moves into Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive), serving sourdough, flatbreads, feta-za’atar scones, pistachio rosewater cookies, teacakes, and other bread-based delicacies. Owner Soheil Fathi started the shop in Iran 15 years ago before moving to the United States in 2017; many of his dishes incorporate Middle Eastern flavors. Visit daily from 8:30 a.m. Siena Farms has also joined the market; enroll in their CSA program to pick up boxes of fresh produce on-site.