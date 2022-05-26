Bellingham police search for missing 13-year-old boy who may be in danger

Bellingham police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who maybe in danger and was last seen Wednesday evening.

Asher Mahoney, was last seen in the Scott Hill Acres neighborhood at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

He is white, stands about 5 feet 6 inches, and has a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was dressed in dark clothing and a black bicycle helmet, riding a black mountain bike, police said.