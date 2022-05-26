Bellingham police search for missing 13-year-old boy who may be in danger

Bellingham police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who maybe in danger and was last seen Wednesday evening.
Asher Mahoney, was last seen in the Scott Hill Acres neighborhood at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.
He is white, stands about 5 feet 6 inches, and has a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was dressed in dark clothing and a black bicycle helmet, riding a black mountain bike, police said.
The area of Easy Street and Douglas Drive was closed Thursday for the search, and people were asked to stay clear of the area, police said.
Advertisement
Police are also asking that anyone in the neighborhood to review home security video from 7:00 p.m. though the morning for the boy. They also asked to check cars, sheds and other potential hiding places.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Bellingham police at 506-966-1212.
We are currently looking for a missing and possibly endangered juvenile male, 13 year old Asher Mahoney. Asher was last...Posted by Bellingham MA Police on Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.