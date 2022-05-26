Best things to do in R.I. this week: May 27-June 3

“So, good night unto you all …”'Tis thine last chance to catch Puck & crew take stage at Warwick’s Gamm Theater for the company’s staging of William Shakespeare’s rom-com, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through May 29. Ticket prices vary. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Details here .

Unpack your swimsuits and double-fist your Dels, Rhody. It’s Memorial Day Weekend in the Ocean State. Summer starts now, and from wine-tastings to drive-in movies to a crawfish boil, I’ve got some epic ways to kick this season off right.

MASTER PIECES

Pieces by RISD’s newest master degree graduates are on display now at the Rhode Island Convention Center — yes, the same spot hosting Immersive Van Gogh. #MasterpieceTheater. RISD’s annual graduate thesis exhibition includes work by students in: architecture, ceramics, glass, global arts and cultures, jewelry and metalsmithing, painting and more. Free. Work can be viewed digitally at risdgrad.show, or in person in Hall A now through June 4. This week’s time: 12 to 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC AND BEER

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. Westerly’s Grey Sail Brewing launches a summer music series at their brewery/beer garden, kicking off May 27 with local guitarist/vocalist James Harris. 4-7 p.m. 63 Canal St. Details here. Learn more about the artist here.

SUMMER NIGHTS AT THE DRIVE-IN

Nothing gives off retro summer vibes like an old-school drive-in theater, and the Misquamicut Drive-in is screening popcorn-fun flick all weekend. Catch “Rocky Horror Picture Show” May 27, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” May 28 (I’ll watch Paul Rudd in anything) and “The Breakfast Club” May 29. For each, one ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring your crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here, here and here.

WINE ALL WEEK

Every day this week (wine on a Tuesday, anyone?) Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery hosts a wine-tasting at their West Greenwich vineyard. Select five wines and learn about each. The glasses are yours to keep. Post-tasting, you might purchase your fave and enjoy it on the patio. $12 for a tasting and glasses for two. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

RIVER CRUISES

It’s cruise season, baby. Starting now, the Providence River Boat Company offers daily 50-minute narrated cruises. You can also book a private charter, themed rides like a Twilight River Cruise, or, get this: you can call soon to book a “WaterFire Tour” on the night of the first lighting June 4. Now that’s some major #RIStyle [insert sunglass emoji here.] Prices vary. 101 Dyer St., Providence, RI. 401-580-2628. Details here.

SHOP VINTAGE

Vintage-lovers and used-clothing hunters, beeline to the WaterFire Arts Center May 28 for “Faded,” a massive vintage clothing show with some 100 clothing vendors, plus food trucks, bar, and music. #TreasureHunting. General admission at door: $10 online before show; $15 at door. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 475 Valley St. Details here.

BREAKFAST WITH ANIMALS

Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakey …with a wildebeest. This one’s a splurge, but cheaper than Disney. Kids can breakfast at the Roger Williams Zoo May 29 at a hot breakfast buffet. Think fresh pastries, farm-raised scrambled eggs, fruit, home-fries, bacon, orange juice and coffee.

Once fueled, you’ll embark with zookeepers to prepare the African Plains exhibit for the day — meet Watusi cattle, zebras, wildebeest and pals, and prepare their snacks. And no, zebras do not like orange juice. Trust me on that one. It’s… a long story. 8:30 a.m. $96. Pre-registration required. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

WALK INTO RHODE ISLAND HISTORY

This looks fascinating.

Head to Narragansett to take a “Trail Walk into the Past” with a Rhode Island archaeologist. According to the event description, before Europeans settled ‘Kings Towne,’ the Narragansetts knew this area as Namcook. “Rhode Island archaeologist Jay Waller will lead a trail walk and discuss how an archaeologist ‘reads’ the modern landscape to interpret its past use,” pointing out “cultural, environmental, and topographical features and discussing how local archaeological evidence suggests the Narragansetts occupied and used such places over thousands of years.” Free. May 29, 1-2:30 p.m. 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. Details here.

YOGA AND BRUNCH BY THE SEA

It’s sounds like a California retreat for millionaires — but it’s here and you can go. The Reef Newport hosts an hour-long yoga class in their Harborside Room. After you downward dog, refuel with brunch complete with mimosas and Bloody Marys — or non-alcoholic smoothies. $50. May 29, 9-11:30 a.m. 10 Howard Wharf, Newport. 401-324-5852. Details here.

FOOD TRUCKS, LIVE MUSIC & ICE CREAM

Summer in six words.

Moooove on over to the Sacred Cow Scoop Shop & Market in East Providence to kick off summer this Memorial Day Weekend with a dozen food trucks, live tunes and ice cream. ‘Nuff said. Free admission, pay for what you eat. May 29, 4:30 to 8 p.m. 187 North Brow St., East Providence. Details here.

If you’ve got Monday off, you can hit up another: Chase Farm in Lincoln hosts a post-Memorial Day parade celebration with food trucks, live music and beer from Trinity Brewhouse. BYO chair and blanket. #SummerVibes. Free admission, pay for what you eat. May 30, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 667 Great Road, Lincoln. Details here.

CRAWFISH BOIL

It’s New Orleans, Rhody-style. This one’s a splurge, but worth the price if you’re a foodie — or love NoLa culture. Newport’s Wally’s Weiners starts summer with an authentic New Orleans crawfish boil, complete with Big Easy-style appetizers — think fried okra, bacon jalapeño deviled eggs — cocktails and music, followed by a family style crawfish boil. For dessert? Pecan pie. Wear your beads. $80. May 31. 6-11 p.m. 464 Thames St. Details here.

OH WHAT A NIGHT

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note… Yup, PPAC hosts the Tony and Grammy winning popular musical “Jersey Boys.” The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will have you singing “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” for days afterward. June 2 and 3. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

HARRY PAWTER

Don’t you have the cutest lil’ face. Yes. Yes you do. Yes. (Sorry, that’s my dog voice.) Calling all dogs! Join the Puparazzi Photo Night at Roger Williams Zoo. They’ll provide the wacky photo backdrops — including, yes, a “Harry Pawter” wizard theme. You provide your four-legged best friend and your phone camera. It’s time to Instagram. #HarryPawter. June 3, $5 per pup. Details here.

SPRINGSTEEN’S DRUMMER

Legend alert! Max Weinberg — who you either know from the E Street Band or the old Conan O’Brien show or both — plays the Greenwich Odeum June 3 with his Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. The concept here is awesome. According to his website, “a truly interactive experience, Weinberg invites the audience to create the set-list, in real-time, that he and his group will play that night.” Choose from a video menu of over 200 songs — everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce. #Rosalita! Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $62. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

