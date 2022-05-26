Man shot in downtown Boston; police search for suspect

Boston police and emergency medical services personnel responded to a report of a man shot at a busy downtown intersection by the Park Street MBTA station Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Boston police received a call for a person shot in the area of Tremont and Winter streets at 3:27 p.m., police said.
Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. He said no arrests have been made.
Michael, who declined to give his last name, was nearby and said he heard several shots fired.
“It sounded like fireworks and people running,” he said. “Pop, pop, pop,” he described.
Police were combing the area for witnesses and ballistic evidence. Authorities were searching for a suspect in the area and on a Red Line train.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
