Man shot in downtown Boston; police search for suspect

Boston police and emergency medical services personnel responded to a report of a man shot at a busy downtown intersection by the Park Street MBTA station Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Boston police received a call for a person shot in the area of Tremont and Winter streets at 3:27 p.m., police said.

Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. He said no arrests have been made.