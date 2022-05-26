Boy, 15, arrested in connection with ‘vicious’ attack on two men at Shawmut MBTA station

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with what authorities described as a “vicious” attack on two men at the Shawmut MBTA station in Dorchester on Monday.
MBTA Transit Police said the two victims, aged 69 and 47, were approached by several male juveniles at the bike rack outside the station at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. The juveniles produced a knife and demanded money from the two men, and then proceeded to punch and beat them when they said they didn’t have any money, Transit Police said in a statement.
The juveniles then fled, and the victims were treated on scene by Boston EMS for injuries that they suffered during the attack, Transit Police said.
“Subsequent to an investigation by Transit Police detectives a 15 year old male juvenile was placed into custody,” Transit Police said in the statement. “This investigation is ongoing and we anticipate further arrests will be made relative to this matter.”
