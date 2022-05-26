‘It’s so scary,’ hearing someone shouting after MBTA passenger takes control of public address system on Red Line train, rider says

Darling said the shouts continued pouring out of the public address system and as the train stopped and started in the tunnel heading towards the Charles Street/MGH station on the edge of the Charles River, she and other passengers became increasingly worried about their personal safety.

“The intercom started going on and off and we could hear someone shouting. And so at first I was worried that the driver needed help or there was some medical incident,’' said Darling, a n attorney and robot ethicist who works at the MIT Media Lab.

Kate Darling boarded a Red Line train at Park Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday and was on the way to Cambridge when she and other passengers in the crowded car started hearing shouts coming over the public address system, a voice that clearly did not belong to an MBTA employee.

“One woman called 911 and said that she believed that the train was in control of someone who’s not an MBTA employee,’’ she said. “Anything that was being said to the intercom was just like shouting...It’s so scary being in a train and not knowing who has control of the train.”

According to T officials, the MBTA train operator in the driver’s cab in the front car was always in control of the train Darling was a passenger on. However, for some of the time during her trip, however, the T was not in control of the public address system in a driver’s cab in a car in the middle of the train, officials said.

During Darling’s trip - and during others in recent weeks - teenagers have been breaking into driver’s cabs where they can have access to the public address system, but not have any ability to drive the train or take control of it away from the T operator, authorities said.

“We’ve had some unfortunate incidents in which youths have broken into the cab in the middle of the train set (that’s where they gain access to the microphone for the P.A. system,’' T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail Thursday.

Pesaturo added that “there is nothing they can do in the middle cab except use the microphone. The functional elements of train operation are all limited to the front cab in the train’s first car. No one but the train operator has control over the movement of the train.”

He said MBTA Transit Police and the T’s Subway Operations unit are searching for ways to “reduce these incidents of youths breaking into the cabs in the middle of the trains.”

The T also said that there was another issue on the train Darling rode on. A teenager in the final car of the train had discharged a smoke extinguisher in the cabin.

Darling said she was so uncertain about what was happening on the train that she got off at the Charles Street station - as did most of the other people riding in the car she was in. Many scrambled for a ride share to complete their trip while she decided to walk to MIT, a 26-minute trip.

“It’s not unusual for the train to like stop and start a bunch, but in combination we just weren’t sure what was going on,’’ she said. “We were alarmed so we were glad to be able to get off the train.”

Darling tweeted about her experience asking whether the train had in fact been hijacked, prompting other riders to report how the public address system was taken over while they were passengers on the Orange and Red lines and how some teenagers jump on the back of Green Line cars holding on to windshield wipers.

She credited the T for explaining how the public address systems sometimes get taken over, and said that had she known it was an ongoing concern, her concern for her personal safety would not have been as intense as it turned out to be on Wednesday.

“If I had known about the other incidents or that kids were doing this, I would have been able to put it into context,’' she said. “I care about public transportation, and I don’t want people to be afraid..”





















































