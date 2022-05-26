Man arrested for allegedly building AR-15s at his home in Springfield, DA says

When officers executed a search warrant at Buffum’s home on Hancock Street Tuesday they found a makeshift workstation equipped with a 3-D printer and tools and machinery used to manufacture firearms, Gulluni’s office said in a statement. An AR-15 rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .380 handgun, 12 extended magazines and other ammunition were recovered from the home, and officers also discovered three additional AR-15′s that were in the process of being built, Gulluni’s office said.

Joshua Buffum, 38, was arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court and his bail was set at $2,500, His next scheduled court date is June 23, Gulluni’s office said.

A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after authorities discovered he was allegedly building AR-15s in his home, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office.

Gulluni’s office said none of the functioning firearms had serial numbers, so they are untraceable to law enforcement. Authorities also believe the 3-D printer was being used to make replica Glock switches that can turn a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm.

“Ghost guns, or self-manufactured firearms that are fully functional and untraceable, are gaining prominence with violent criminals and gun traffickers,” Gulluni said in the statement. “This arrest highlights the significant public safety threat these weapons create, when someone can be manufacturing high capacity military style assault rifles from their living room right in the middle of Springfield.”

Buffum was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm without a license, 12 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without a license, Gulluni’s office said.

Gulluni thanked those who were involved in the investigation, which included members of the Hampden District Attorney Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force, the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, and the State Police.

“I would like to thank the various members of law enforcement involved in this investigation for safely identifying this operation and shutting it down without incident,” he said in the statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.