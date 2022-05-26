fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports drop in new school coronavirus cases: 9,803 cases among public school students and 2,926 among staff

By Adria Watson Globe Staff,Updated May 26, 2022, 27 minutes ago
A group of students lining up to enter the Hill School for the first day of school in Revere, MA on August 25, 2021.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported its first decline in coronavirus cases since the beginning of March, with 9,803 cases among students and 2,926 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 12,729 total cases represent a drop of 6,239, or nearly 33 percent, from those reported last week, according to data published by the state.

The change comes after multiple Massachusetts districts recently reinstated their masking policies, or strongly urged students to begin masking again. The state at the end of February previously lifted its mask mandate, leaving it up to individual districts to determine whether to keep them in place. While most lifted their mandates, a few, including Boston, kept them in place.

Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 1.1

Percentage of positive staff members: 2.1

Number of participating schools: 1,789

Number of pooled tests: 39,792

Pooled test positivity rate: 6.17%

District with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Springfield
  3. Newton

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 7

Cases among children (from May 8 to May 23):

  • From birth to age 4: 3,007
  • 5 to 9 years old: 3,559
  • 10 to 14 years old: 3,871
  • 15 to 19 year old: 3,636

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 78

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.

