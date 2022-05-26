Mass. reports drop in new school coronavirus cases: 9,803 cases among public school students and 2,926 among staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported its first decline in coronavirus cases since the beginning of March, with 9,803 cases among students and 2,926 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 12,729 total cases represent a drop of 6,239, or nearly 33 percent, from those reported last week, according to data published by the state.

The change comes after multiple Massachusetts districts recently reinstated their masking policies, or strongly urged students to begin masking again. The state at the end of February previously lifted its mask mandate, leaving it up to individual districts to determine whether to keep them in place. While most lifted their mandates, a few, including Boston, kept them in place.