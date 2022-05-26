MBTA will restart search for company to build Quincy bus garage after bids exceed budget

Tha MBTA will launch a new search for a company to build an electric bus facility in Quincy after both bids for the project came in over budget, the T’s General Manager Steve Poftak announced Thursday.

“We had to terminate the procurement for the construction,” Poftak told MBTA board members. “We are currently working to address some of the issues with that and we are hopeful to be out re-procuring very shortly and minimizing the impact on schedule.”

The decision comes after a Globe review found that the $402.1 million price tag for the new 120-bus maintenance and storage facility exceeds the budgets of similar projects completed or underway in other US and Canadian cities.