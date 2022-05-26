MBTA will restart search for company to build Quincy bus garage after bids exceed budget

Tha MBTA will launch a new search for a company to build an electric bus facility in Quincy after both bids for the project came in over budget, the T’s General Manager Steve Poftak announced Thursday.
“We had to terminate the procurement for the construction,” Poftak told MBTA board members. “We are currently working to address some of the issues with that and we are hopeful to be out re-procuring very shortly and minimizing the impact on schedule.”
The decision comes after a Globe review found that the $402.1 million price tag for the new 120-bus maintenance and storage facility exceeds the budgets of similar projects completed or underway in other US and Canadian cities.
In its project announcement to construction companies, the MBTA estimated the contract value to be $280 million. The two bids that came in for the project were both over budget, T spokesman Pesaturo said in an email.
“The MBTA is evaluating the scope and options to bring the cost down without impacting the core functionality of the building,” he said.
The move was announced three months after Poftak, Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren and other elected leaders gathered in Quincy to celebrate the facility’s “groundbreaking.”
The Quincy garage is part of a years-long plan to improve and electrify bus service by building new electric bus facilities, bus-only lanes, and redesigning the bus network.
