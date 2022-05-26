Memorial Day Parade returns to Newton on Sunday

The Newton Memorial Day Parade returns in person Sunday afternoon with bands, antique cars and military vehicles, horses, and plenty of activities for children.

“Join us on Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have died while serving the United States in our armed forces,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, May 29, local officials and others will gather at Forte Park, 235 California St., and proceed to hang wreathes in honor of the military service members memorialized at a number of sites in the city.