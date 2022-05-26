Memorial Day Parade returns to Newton on Sunday

The Newton Memorial Day Parade returns in person Sunday afternoon with bands, antique cars and military vehicles, horses, and plenty of activities for children.
“Join us on Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have died while serving the United States in our armed forces,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, May 29, local officials and others will gather at Forte Park, 235 California St., and proceed to hang wreathes in honor of the military service members memorialized at a number of sites in the city.
The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday and follow the same route as in years past: starting at Newton North High School, crossing over the Mass Pike, turning onto Watertown Street, and ending at Coletti-Magni Park in Nonantum near the corner of Adams Street.
The parade’s Grand Marshall is USMC Captain Percy Nelson, a 100-year-old World War II veteran.
There will be numerous floats and bands, along with children’s activities at various places along the route, inclluding “Touch a truck” at the Crafts Street Fire Station from 2:30 to 4 p.m. For a list of activites and map of the route, go here.
On Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St. The ceremony will begin at the first veterans gravesite near the front entrance.
