National Grid worker seriously hurt, three police officers injured in Medford

A National Grid worker was seriously hurt in an incident early Thursday and three Medford police officers were injured trying to help him, according to the utility company and authorities.

The worker was injured around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and taken to an unidentified hospital, the company said in a statement.

“A National Grid employee working in Medford, Massachusetts was injured on the job while performing underground work. The worker was treated on site with first aid and was transported to an area hospital,” the company said.