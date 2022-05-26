Remember the fallen: Thousands of boots on the ground for Memorial Day in Newport

The 7,010 combat boots on display will have placards with the names and photos of the fallen, along with biographical information, military branch, rank, and circumstances of death. Each boot represents an American service member killed in action since September 11, 2001.

Each soldier will be remembered by combat boots adorned with an American flag as part of the sixth annual “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” at Fort Adams in Newport.

NEWPORT, R.I. — The 29 service members from Rhode Island who lost their lives while serving in US military forces in the Global War on Terror after 9/11 will be remembered this weekend in Newport.

Army Sgt. Dennis P. Weichel, Jr. of Providence was killed in 2012 in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The memorial event is free to the public. The boots are alphabetized and organized by state and US territories so loved ones can easily locate a specific fallen hero’s boot.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a nonprofit that is provides resources for at-risk veterans and those experiencing homelessness, is organizing and hosting the display over Memorial Day weekend. The memorial is updated to incorporate additional US serve members killed in action each year.

A visitor pauses inside the display. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The memorial began in 2016 and was displayed at Roger Williams Park in Providence for the first three years. In 2019, the memorial shifted to Fort Adams in Newport, which is one of the oldest military posts in the country.

Family members of the 29 Rhode Islanders will place the boots representing their service members in a private ceremony.

The memorial will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Patriotic Concert with feature the 88th Army Band and the Rhode Island National Guard.

The boots all have tags attached with a photo, a name, and information about the soldier. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.