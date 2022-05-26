R.I. will be the first in the nation to open a test-to-treat COVID-19 clinic

In a phone interview on Wednesday evening, Jha told me that the White House plans to open these kinds of clinics across the country, but he said they picked Rhode Island first because McKee’s team was quick to respond to say the state wanted to open one right away.

Governor Dan McKee and White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who is also the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, are scheduled to announce this morning that the test-to-treat center will be at Clínica Esperanza in Providence.

Rhode Island will become the first state in the country to open a federally funded test-to-treat COVID-19 center that will allow residents to get a Paxlovid prescription on the spot at no cost, the White House announced this morning.

Advertisement

Jha said the test-to-treat center allows residents to take a COVID-19 test and immediately see a provider to determine if they’re eligible for the Paxlovid treatment. He said people will walk out of the clinic with their prescription without paying a dime.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”It’s really soup-to-nuts,” Jha said.

Those who are considered at an elevated risk of severe disease are eligible for the five-day Paxlovid treatment, according to Jha. He said between 25,000 and 30,000 new prescriptions are being given every day in the US.

McKee is hosting an 11:30 a.m. press conference to announce more details, and Jha is expected to join the event via Zoom.

As for the current state of COVID-19, Jha acknowledged that cases have been rising across the country – including in Rhode Island – for about two months, but unlike previous spikes, the combination of high vaccine rates and available treatments are not resulting in significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

”Rhode Island has been a standout in this,” Jha said. “If you look at the death numbers in the last few months, they’re pretty flat.”

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.