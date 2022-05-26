RIPTA to launch free ‘hop-on, hop-off’ bus routes in Newport

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – People will be able to take a RIPTA bus on two routes for free to get around Newport’s mansions, beaches and other area sites in the coming months.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced the free “hop-on, hop off” bus service on Thursday, along with Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, which are funding the programs.
Route 67 will start running for free on Friday on RIPTA’s green and gold hybrid trolleys. Passengers can get to the mansions, the cliff walk, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and other hotspots. Discover Newport is funding the fares on Route 67 to the tune of $80,000.
Advertisement
The new Route 68 will start running on June 18. That route goes from the North End of Newport and connects to area beaches. The Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island is providing $10,000 in funding to cover fares on Route 68.
Both routes will run for free until Oct. 31.
“This exciting partnership is a creative solution to help alleviate traffic congestion during the peak tourist season, while also benefiting the local community,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO, said in an emailed statement. “I applaud Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese for making transit more accessible to both tourists and residents alike.”
The move comes at a time of high gas prices and increased scrutiny over access to the state’s beaches.
RIPTA rides originating in Central Falls are also free with a Wave smart card or mobile app under a pilot program funded by the Federal Transit Administration.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.