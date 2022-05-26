RIPTA to launch free ‘hop-on, hop-off’ bus routes in Newport

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – People will be able to take a RIPTA bus on two routes for free to get around Newport’s mansions, beaches and other area sites in the coming months.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced the free “hop-on, hop off” bus service on Thursday, along with Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, which are funding the programs.

Route 67 will start running for free on Friday on RIPTA’s green and gold hybrid trolleys. Passengers can get to the mansions, the cliff walk, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and other hotspots. Discover Newport is funding the fares on Route 67 to the tune of $80,000.